SEC secures whopping $3.4 Million payout amid NCAA tournament success for Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Vic Schaefer's Texas

The SEC is flooded with cash thanks to Dawn Staley's South Carolina and Vic Schaefer's Texas. The Southeastern Conference secured a massive $3.4 million payout from the NCAA after the Gamecocks and the Longhorns reached the Final Four of the 2025 March Madness, according to Front Office Sports.

That prize money came from the 30 units the SEC received through its teams in the NCAA Women's Tournament. The bulk of those were generated by South Carolina and Texas after both SEC teams advanced to the national semifinals.

A total of $15 million was at stake for this year's Women's March Madness, the first time in the tournament's history that prize payouts will be awarded to the conferences of the participating teams.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina and Vic Schaefer's Texas renew rivalry in Final Four clash

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will put their 10-game winning streak in the NCAA Tournament on the line when they lock horns with Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns in their Final Four showdown on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Gamecocks and the Longhorns this season, with South Carolina holding a 2-1 series edge. Their first encounter happened on Jan. 12, when South Carolina defeated Texas 67-50. Te-Hina Paopao and Chloe Kitts starred for the Gamecocks in that contest, each scoring a team-high 11 points.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Vic Schaefer of the Texas Longhorns talk after their NCAA women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Getty

The Longhorns gained revenge against the Gamecocks in their second meeting on Feb. 9, with Texas pulling off a 66-62 victory. Madison Booker punished South Carolina, posting a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards. Kyla Oldacre added 13 points for the Longhorns, who snapped South Carolina's 17-game winning streak.

South Carolina and Texas squared off for a third time in the finals of the SEC Tournament on Mar. 9. The Gamecocks cruised to victory in that championship showdown, securing a 64-45 victory. Chloe Kitts stepped up for Dawn Staley, amassing 15 points, nine boards and three dimes in the rout.

South Carolina booked a spot in this year's Final Four after beating Tennessee Tech, Indiana, Maryland and Duke in the earlier rounds. Texas reached the Final Four for the first time since 2003 after beating William & Mary, Illinois, Tennessee and TCU in this year's Big Dance.

