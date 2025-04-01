Vic Schaefer's sentimental reaction to Texas win makes fans emotional: "What a precious gem of a man"

Texas women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer has always worn his heart on his sleeve. He guided the Longhorns to their first Final Four appearance in over 20 years with a 58–47 win over TCU in the Elite Eight.

As the final buzzer sounded, Schaefer’s raw and heartfelt reaction made it clear just how much this moment meant. Amid the celebration, Schaefer took a moment to reflect on the significance of this victory, not just for himself but for his players and the program.

Fighting back tears, he delivered a message that resonated deeply with fans:

“They say 'It's not who you are, it's what you do'—this is who I am. This is what I've done all my life. ... You invest so much. You invest your heart and soul into these kids, you want it so badly for them. But, sometimes it's hard to show them.”

Social media was flooded with reactions, with one fan calling him:

"What a precious gem of a man."

"What an amazing coach!! We love you Coach!" someone else commented

"This crying goof sold out the kids he ACTUALLY have invested in for a greasy Austin, Texas handshake." someone else said.

Others highlighted his unwavering commitment to his players, praising his passion and leadership.

"Happy for Coach!!! I love when the good guys win!!!" another person said.

"We love Coach Vic!! He is such a wonderful human and a fantastic coach!" another comment reads.

"When your heart beats for the team, every victory feels personal. What a moment, Coach Schaefer," another fan said.

With this milestone, Schaefer became just the fifth head coach in women’s college basketball history to lead multiple programs to the Final Four. His previous success came with Mississippi State, where he took the Bulldogs to back-to-back Final Fours in 2017 and 2018.

Schaefer joins elite Coaching Company

Schaefer’s journey with the Longhorns has followed a similar trajectory to his time at Mississippi State. It took him five years to break through to the Final Four with the Bulldogs, and now, five years into his tenure at Texas, he has done it again.

However, he is determined to write a different ending this time. In 2017, Mississippi State stunned UConn in the Final Four but ultimately fell short against South Carolina in the title game. That season, the Bulldogs lost all three matchups against Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks.

Texas has already proven it can compete with South Carolina, having won one of their three encounters. The Longhorns now await their next challenge in the Final Four, where they will face the winner of UConn vs. USC.

