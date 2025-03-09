“Dawn Staley consistently having Vic Schaefer in hell”: College hoops fans react as South Carolina destroys Texas in 19-point win

Dawn Staley and the fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks reigned supreme in the SEC Tournament again, beating Vic Schaefer and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns 64-45 in the championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday. Four players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks, who captured their third straight SEC Tournament title.

Ad

The Gamecocks delivered a defensive masterclass in the first half, holding the Longhorns to just 16 points during that period. Such was their dominance that Texas star Madison Booker didn’t score her first points until 1:51 remained in the second quarter.

College basketball fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Gamecocks' emphatic victory over the Longhorns.

"Dawn Staley consistently having Vic Schaefer in hell through all these years is so funny to me. Left Mississippi State and she still being a menace lol," one fan pointed out.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just a reminder that Dawn Staley is the best coach in the country," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dawn Staley is giving coaches across the country on every level a clinic on how to develop a TEAM. Most coaches can only develop the position THEY’VE played; she’s developing every player/position. The true meaning of 'we develop.' UNCOMMON," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"Heck yeah! The Gamecocks are killing it! Shows that hard work pays off," one fan replied.

"South Carolina just reminded everyone who really runs the SEC! Wire-to-wire domination against No. 1 Texas? That’s a statement win. Nine SEC titles and counting—Gamecocks aren’t just winning, they’re owning the conference!" one fan tweeted.

Ad

"They easily demolished top-ranked Texas. Coin-flip not needed," one fan posted.

Chloe Kitts and Tessa Johnson step up for Dawn Staley in Texas rout

Chloe Kitts continued her stellar play in the SEC Tournament, scoring a game-high 15 points against Texas. She shot 7-for-12 from the field and made her lone free throw. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes.

Ad

Chloe Kitts is honored as the MVP after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns in the championship game of the SEC women’s basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 09, 2025. Photo: Getty

Tessa Johnson also stepped up for South Carolina, dropping 14 points off the bench. The sophomore guard shot 5-for-7 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. She also had one steal, one assist and one block in the title game. Joyce Edwards and Sania Feagin also contributed, each scoring 11 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here