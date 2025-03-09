WATCH: South Carolina's Chloe Kitts & Tessa Johnson twin in latest TikTok after beating Vanderbilt

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts had her career-best night on Friday when the Gamecocks won 84-63 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

Ad

After the game, Kitts joined sophomore Tessa Johnson for a TikTok video. The two were wearing the same white T-shirt.

"💋💋💋@chloe.kitts," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Chloe Kitts finished with a career-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. he shot 12-of-14 from the floor.

"My teammates just found me, and they kept telling me to go," Kitts said. "I just wanted to win so bad. I was just being aggressive. It’s just self-confidence in knowing who I am and being comfortable with who I am."

Ad

"I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, but now we’re moving on to the next one."

Tessa Johnson, who finished with four points, also praised Kitts, saying:

"Oh my goodness, she’s been having a year. Before the game, I told her, 'Keep playing how you’ve been playing.' She did that, and she needs to continue to do that."

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who had 15 points, six rebounds, and four steals, praised Chloe Kitts and spoke about the importance of her offense prowess during the postgame presser.

"It's very important," Fulwiley said. "To play with a player like Chloe is great. Puts a lot of less work on you, so I feel like when Chloe's doing good, it motivates all of us to want to do good."

Ad

Dawn Staley praises Chloe Kitts after her career night

Chloe Kitts has struggled with her consistency this season, as she tried to fit into a bigger role for South Carolina. The Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has been her biggest supporter through it all and she praised the forward after the performance against the Commodores.

“This is really who Chloe is,” Staley said. “Starting to play very consistent basketball. ... I would imagine that this is kind of how she envisioned her entire season going but it didn’t go that way. I mean, it was a little bit up and down, inconsistent, but Chloe’s strong enough mentally, physically to be able to handle the rigors of this league."

Ad

Staley added that a person can't be at their best every single night, but you need a lot of mental strength to go through the highs and the lows.

After the explosive performance on Friday, Chloe Kitts contributed points and four rebounds during South Carolina's semifinal win over No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here