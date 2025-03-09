Chloe Kitts stats: How did the South Carolina center fare vs Oklahoma?

Chloe Kitts and the fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks barged into the finals of the 2025 SEC Tournament on Saturday, beating the 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 93-75 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Kitts was one of five players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who will face the winner of Texas vs. LSU in Sunday's championship game.

Kitts scored 10 points in 17 minutes of action. She shot 4-of-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. She has now scored double figures in her last four outings. She opened her SEC Tournament campaign with a 25-point performance in the quarterfinals against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday.

Chloe Kitts' double-double streak ended as she only grabbed four rebounds against Oklahoma. She had previously recorded double-doubles against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt. Kitts also had four assists and one steal for the Gamecocks, who extended their winning streak to six games.

Here are Chloe Kitts' stats from the game against the Oklahoma Sooners:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Chloe Kitts 17 10 4 4 4-5 0-0 2-3 2-2 1 0 2 1

Chloe Kitts gets offensive help from Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley in win over Oklahoma

Joyce Edwards provided offensive help to Chloe Kitts, dropping 21 points off the bench to lead all scorers. She shot 8-for-17 from the field and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. It was the first time since the win over Florida on Feb. 13 that Edwards has scored at least 20 points in a game. The freshman forward also collected five rebounds in 29 minutes.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (#8) handles the ball in the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Fellow reserves MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson also contributed for Dawn Staley, combining for 30 points in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Fulwiley scored 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting. She was reliable from the free-throw line, knocking down six of her seven attempts. Johnson added 11 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Sania Feagin continued her outstanding play for the Gamecocks, scoring 14 points in the win over Oklahoma. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 7-for-9 from the field. The senior forward had previously recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in the win over Vanderbilt.

South Carolina got a strong start against Oklahoma, building a 23-15 lead after the first quarter. The Gamecocks continued to dominate in the second quarter, outscoring the Sooners 22-13 to build a 45-28 advantage at the break.

The Gamecocks cruised to victory after that as they kept their dreams of winning their third consecutive SEC Tournament title alive.

