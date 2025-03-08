Chloe Kitts stats today - How did the South Carolina star fare vs Vanderbilt? (March 7) 

Chloe Kitts and the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 84-63 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Kitts was one of four players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who will next face the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners in the semis.

Kitts dazzled in the quarterfinal clash, scoring a career-high 25 points. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 12-for-14 from the field. She also led South Carolina in rebounding with 10 boards to record her ninth double-double of the season. The junior forward previously achieved that feat in games against Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Michigan, Coppin State, Duke and Alabama.

Kitts also had two assists, two steals and one block for the Gamecocks, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Here are Chloe Kitts' stats from the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Chloe Kitts 29 25 10 2 12-14 0-0 1-2 2-8 2 1 0 1

Chloe Kitts gets offensive help from MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sania Feagin in win over Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks got off to a strong start against the Commodores, building a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. They held Vanderbilt to just eight points in the second quarter to take a commanding 48-23 advantage at the break.

Just when it seemed South Carolina would cruise to an easy victory, the Commodores came roaring back. Vanderbilt outscored South Carolina 40-20 to start the second half, cutting the Gamecocks' lead to five points with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) high fives a teammate after drawing a foul against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Chloe Kitts stepped up when South Carolina needed her the most, scoring seven consecutive points to restore the Gamecocks' double-digit advantage. South Carolina finished the game on a 16-0 run to keep its SEC Tournament three-peat hopes alive.

MiLaysia Fulwiley provided offensive help to Kitts, scoring 15 points off the bench. She shot 6-for-12 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. She stuffed the stat sheet against Vanderbilt, recording six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 23 minutes.

Sania Feagin also stepped up for coach Dawn Staley, scoring 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. She came close to matching Kitts' double-double feat, collecting nine rebounds in 26 minutes. She also had three assists and two blocks as Joyce Edwards added 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Meanwhile, Mikayla Blakes starred for Vanderbilt, scoring 20 points and dishing out six assists in a losing effort.

