"I have fun with it": $12M-worth Dawn Staley gives candid response to criticism over recruiting McDonald's All-Americans

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley addressed the dialogue around the talents on her roster — specifically, the abundance of McDonald's All-Americans. The stacked roster of the Gamecocks has been a sore spot for opponents this season.

Ad

Before traveling to Greenville for the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Staley told reporters after Wednesday's practice session about the conversation surrounding her elite recruiting. The three-time national champion coach gave an honest response.

"I don't know, sometimes I have fun with it, I would imagine that nobody's turning down McDonald's All-Americans," Staley said (via Matt Dowell's Twitter post). "We're just fortunate.

"Just so you know, just because you got a McDonald's All-Americans doesn't mean you got a great player, doesn't mean you got a great player."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawn Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth, further explained that it's the overall style of play, discipline, winning culture and professional player development that attracts top talent to the Gamecocks program.

Following No. 5 South Carolina's 78-66 win over No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, Wildcats coach Kenny Brooks commented on the Gamecocks' deep pool of McDonald's All-Americans.

"They were bringing in McDonald’s All-Americans for McDonald’s All-Americans, just seeing which one was going to play better," Brooks said postgame.

Ad

On Monday, Staley seemingly responded to Brooks' comments with a playful post on X.

"Hey Mickie you so fine you so fine you blow my mind …. hey mickie!." Staley's caption read.

In the video, Staley is seen singing along to the McDonald's jingle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In January, LSU coach Kim Mulkey shared similar sentiments, aligning with Brooks' statement after her team's loss to the Gamecocks.

"I don't think I've ever coached against a team with 10 McDonald's All-Americans on the roster," Mulkey said.

Dawn Staley explains why conference tournament is tougher than league play

Despite a 27-3 regular-season record and the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament, Dawn Staley knows that her team faces a tougher challenge in Greenville this weekend.

Ad

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Staley shared her perspective on how the conference tournament presents different dynamics compared to the regular season:

"Our league is tough in itself. The conference tournament is tougher, think it's tougher than the league because it's just so condensed, and you're going to get the best of the best, or the best of the best that's playing their best."

The Gamecocks will open their SEC Tournament title defense on Friday, but their opponent is yet to be determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here