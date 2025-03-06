"You're gonna get the best of the best": Dawn Staley compares the challenges of conference tournaments and March Madness

The South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Dawn Staley, are eyeing their third straight SEC tournament championship. This comes after the No. 5-ranked team in the country dominated conference play with a 15-1 record, 27-3 overall, to notch their fourth consecutive SEC regular season title.

Heading into postseason play, the defending national champions are coming off a four-game winning streak. It was capped off by a 78-66 win over the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats that saw veterans such as Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao paving the way to the win.

During her most recent media availability on Wednesday, March 5, Staley was asked about the competition level between the regular season and the postseason. For the tenured tactitian, the SEC, in particular, is the type of intense competition that fuels a team towards a deep national tournament run.

"You know our league is tough in itself. The conference tournament is tougher. I think it's tougher than the league because it's just so condensed and you're going to get the best of the best or the best of the best that's playing their best on this weekend. This league always puts you in a position to compete for a national championship," Staley explained.

"Our national championship were realized because of the SEC, and the type of conference that we deliver time and time again. We always are putting each other in the position of having to compete, having to adjust. having to play different styles. Bringing in Oklahoma and Texas really, really actually gets us even more prepared," she then concluded.

Staley and Co. will start their 2025 SEC postseason tournament campaign on Friday, March 7, as the first seed in the conference. The fixture will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in South Carolina, as they await for their opponent to be determined.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the hunt for their eighth SEC tournament title in 10 years

For a decade now, the Dawn Staley-coached South Carolina Gamecocks have dominated the SEC. Since winning their first conference tournament title in 2015, they haven't looked back since as they've won seven of the next nine SEC postseasons, with 2019 and 2022 the only ones they didn't clinch. Should they win it all again this year, it willl mean they've won their eight title in a decade.

Nevertheless, their current national ranking sets them up for yet another national tournament appearance where as reigning national champions, they'll get to defend their throne come March Madness.

