"Stick with me, we'll be national champs": When Dawn Staley made a bold promise to South Carolina players during HoF induction ceremony

Dawn Staley had an outstanding playing career before becoming one of the greatest college basketball coaches in history. Her efforts were recognized on Sept. 8, 2013, when she became the 27th woman enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The South Carolina coach made a bold promise to her players during her induction ceremony — one she fulfilled years later.

Staley was still searching for her first NCAA title when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. During her speech, the Gamecocks coach urged her players to continue believing in her, guaranteeing that a championship would soon come to South Carolina under her leadership.

"(I want to thank) the University of South Carolina and Gamecock nation for embracing me," Staley said (Timestamp 15:22). My assistant coaches, Darius, Nikki and the rest of our staff."

"And to my players at South Carolina, you made my transition easy. Stick with me, we'll be national champs."

It didn't take long for Staley to bring that long-awaited championship to South Carolina. She led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA title in 2017 after defeating Mississippi State in the national championship game.

A’ja Wilson helped Staley finish the job, amassing 23 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in South Carolina’s 67-55 victory.

Staley has since delivered two more NCAA titles, capturing championships in 2022 and 2024. South Carolina’s latest title run was her finest achievement yet, as the Gamecocks went undefeated through 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Dawn Staley's bid to win fourth NCAA title with South Carolina remains right on track

Dawn Staley and the sixth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks are on track to win their fourth NCAA title in the 2024-25 season. They claimed a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title on Sunday after defeating No. 15 Kentucky 78-66 at Colonial Life Arena.

Four players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks, who finished tied with No. 1 Texas for first place in the SEC standings. Both teams posted identical 15-1 records in conference play.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (#5) attempts to drive around Kentucky Wildcats forward Teonni Key (#7) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

Tessa Johnson stepped up for Dawn Staley, scoring a team-high 16 points off the bench. She shot 7-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Fellow reserve MiLaysia Fulwiley also contributed, scoring 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting. She was a disruptive force on defense, recording four steals and two blocks.

