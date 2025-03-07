“Chloe Kitts might be the best passing big in the country”: College hoops fans hail South Carolina star as Dawn Staley’s team outclass Vanderbilt

After another dominating performance, fans were left in awe of Chloe Kitts and the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks. South Carolina blew past the No. 8 Vanderbilt Commodores 84-63 in the SEC quarterfinals, largely thanks to Kitts's performance.

Ad

The South Carolina forward delivered a season-high performance against the Commodores: 25 points, 10 boards, two assists, two steals and a block. Kitts had a slow start this season, but she is becoming a force in the paint for the Lady Gamecocks and doing it at the right time, too.

After her quarterfinal performance, the 6-foot-2 star caught the attention of college basketball fans and media nationwide. Some of them reacted on social media to her exploits on the court.

Ad

Trending

"Chloe Kitts might be the best passing big in the country," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Y’all, I’m going to remind you, when Lisa Leslie met with SC in Vegas, Chloe Kitts said she took what Lisa said to heart. Chloe’s performance the last few games is her showing it." another fan wrote.

"First a triple double, now a 25 point game, the future is bright for Chloe Kitts," a fan added.

Ad

"Chloe Kitts is that girl ok!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chloe Kitts also answered the call in key moments of the game. Vanderbilt mounted a furious comeback in the third quarter and even cut the lead to single digits before the Lady Gamecocks opened up the difference again with a 23-15 fourth quarter.

The junior forward also scored nine of her team’s final 14 points to secure the victory in the quarterfinals.

"A Chloe Kitts putback ends the run and gets South Carolina its first points in 4:18." Rivals.com beat writer Alan Cole said.

Ad

"Chloe Kitts gives Gamecocks their first points in Q3 and follows it up with another bucket in paint," reporter Wilton C. Jackson said.

South Carolina will now face the winner of Kentucky vs Oklahoma in the conference semifinals on Saturday. If the forward from Oviedo, Florida, keeps playing at the same level, the Lady Gamecocks could again make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Chloe Kitts credits renewed confidence for solid run in SEC tournament

After her double-double was instrumental in the Lady Gamecocks victory over Vanderbilt, Chloe Kitts credited a newly found confidence for her performance.

The big helped shut the door on a final comeback attempt by the Commodores. Following the game, the South Carolina star talked about her confidence to ESPN.

Ad

“My coaches and my team have been telling me i need to be more confident and they kept running plays for me, and I just kept delivering,” Kitts said.

The power forward has totaled 53 points and 33 rebounds in her last three games. She also dished out 13 assists during that time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here