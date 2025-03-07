“We see the gains”: Raven Johnson, Tehina Pao Pao and South Carolina stars gush over Chloe Kitts’ snaps

As South Carolina nears its first SEC conference game, Chloe Kitts posted a series of snippets to summarize her regular season on Thursday.

The photos showcased the forward clapping for her teammates on the court, shooting the ball, celebrating in the locker room and an in-game candid capture.

"keep up," she captioned the post.

Kitts is not a regular uploader on her Instagram during the season, with most of her posts coming at the start and end of regulation. So, her teammates jumped on the opportunity to hype their junior in the comment section. Sakima Walker, Raven Johnson, Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao and more participated:

"we see the gains babes 😍," Walker wrote.

"Body by binetti or Body by Chloe 😍," Johnson commented.

"so tuff how you want us to keep up," Paopao added.

More teammates and other NCAA names kept it going:

"quadzilla," former USC player Olivia Thompson commented.

"this is a great caption good job ☺️☺️," Hall wrote.

"They cant fw you🖤," Kitts' boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles added.

Sania Feagin, Adhel Tac, Maryan Dauda and Adhel Tac also hyped up Chloe Kitts.

Sakima Walker, Raven Johnson, Bree Hall and other Gamecocks hype Kitts | via @chloe.kitts/ig

South Carolina had the best conference record in the SEC, tying with Texas' 15-1. The program earned the first bid for the conference tournament through a coin flip held at the halftime of the LSU Tigers' game against Ole Miss on Sunday. They will face Vanderbilt in the quarter-finals, which defeated Tennessee in the second round.

Chloe Kitts has a younger sister playing Division I basketball

The 6-foot-2 South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts has a 6-foot-4 younger sister Kylee Kitts, who is a guard with Florida. Kylee was a top 25 high school player in the class of 2025 but reclassified to the previous season's class.

However, she has not played a single game for the program this season, despite traveling and shadowing with the players. The reason behind her nonparticipation - NCAA rules, academics, injury, development - is not publicly announced.

Chloe Kitts's sister played in the school's exhibition game in October, scoring nine points off 2 of 3 3-point shooting.

