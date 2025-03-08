$12 Million worth Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on Chloe Kitts' "inconsistent" season after career night vs Vanderbilt

Dawn Staley had Chloe Kitts to thank for South Carolina's win in the SEC Tournament on Friday. The junior forward scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Gamecocks to an 84-63 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in their quarterfinal clash at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A reporter asked Staley in the postgame press conference for her thoughts about Kitts' performance against Vanderbilt and how important her contributions were to the team. The South Carolina coach praised Kitts, lamenting she couldn't do this consistently for the Gamecocks this season.

“This is really who Chloe is,” Staley said (Timestamp 6:48). “Starting to play very consistent basketball. She wants the ball in her hands. She wants to be a playmaker. She wants to be the one that can score it or dish it to a teammate."

Dawn Staley, who is worth $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), lauded Chloe Kitts for stepping up when the Gamecocks needed her the most. She helped South Carolina thwart Vanderbilt's late rally, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.

"I would imagine that this is kind of how she envisioned her entire season going but it didn’t go that way, Staley said. "I mean, it was a little bit up and down, inconsistent, but Chloe’s strong enough mentally, physically to be able to handle the rigors of this league.

"No one's going to just kill it every single night. But if you don't have the mental fortitude to stay with it through the ups and the downs, you won't see consistent play like this at any point in the season."

Kitts is peaking at the right time, recording double-doubles in each of her last three outings, averaging 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds during that stretch.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards step up for Dawn Staley in win over Vanderbilt

Chloe Kitts wasn't the only South Carolina player who punished the Vanderbilt defense in the quarterfinals. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards delivered off the bench for Dawn Staley, combining for 27 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (#12) attacks the defense of Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Sania Feagin also scored in double figures, dropping 13 points in 26 minutes. The senior forward recorded nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks, who will lock horns with the 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

