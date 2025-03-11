“Put me on your resume”: Texas HC Vic Schaefer makes wholesome remark for student reporters’ dedication after loss vs Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

After Texas lost the SEC championship game 64-45 to South Carolina on Sunday, coach Vic Schaefer took out time to comment on the efforts of three student journalists.

In the post-game conference, Schaefer acknowledged their dedication and offered them a strong endorsement for their future careers.

"So, if I'm not mistaken, are ya'all my three that drove 16 hours?," he questioned. "I want you all to know when it comes time to get a job, you put me on your resume.

"That's really unique, and I'm proud that you guys are here, and I'm proud that you take enough pride in your job that you would do that. Coz you don't have to do that, I think people need to know that. So, thank you for being here."

The student reporters - Anna Ambrose and Zachary Davis - and photographer Charlie Partheymuller of The Daily Texan made it to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena after a 16-hour car drive.

Texas began the SEC tournament by beating Ole Miss 70-63 in the quarterfinal before upsetting powerhouse LSU Tigers 56-49 in the semifinal.

While the team had beaten South Carolina in the regular season, Dawn Staley's defensive schemes for Madison Booker didn't allow Vic Schaefer's team to establish its feet in the championship game.

Vic Schaefer praises Dawn Staley and team

Vic Schaefer praised South Carolina's physical and mental toughness and commitment to defend in the post-game conference after the SEC finals loss.

He also said that Dawn Staley's roster flipped the script on his team, saying that the Gamecocks put Texas out of character.

"They were much tougher, much more aggressive, thought they were much more disciplined," he said. "I thought they were who I thought they were ... their competitive spirit just oozes in the arena and they just play with a real toughness to them. And toughness is not just physical, it's the mental piece.

"I told my team it just seemed like we got uncomfortable today, we did a lot of uncharacteristic things but that's what a team like that will do to you, it's what we normally do to people. ... that's a credit to Dawn and her staff."

Vic Schaefer and UT now await Selection Sunday this weekend to learn about its standing for the NCAA tournament. The team is expected to play its first two rounds at the Moody Center in Austin.

