5-star HS phenom Mikel Brown Jr. emerges as top MVP contender at FIBA U19 World Cup

Louisville Cardinals commit, Mikel Brown Jr. has shot to the top of the MVP ladder at the FIBA U19 World Cup, held this year in Switzerland. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Next Gen Hoops shared a graphic of the top 10 contenders for the tournament MVP.

Ad

Regarded as one of the most impressive prospects from high school basketball, Mikel Brown Jr. sat at No. 1 on the latest “MVP Ladder Vol. 2,” released by NextGen Hoops, edging out Germany’s Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson.

“Most likely to be MVP… 🧐 #FIBAU19,” the caption read.

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3 guard who grew up in Orlando, Florida, has averaged 16.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 48.1% from the floor at the U19 FIBA World Cup. Brown started at Orlando Christian Prep and after his sophomore season, he left the high school route to join the Overtime Elite (OTE) league as a non-professional.

During his time with OTE, Brown averaged an impressive 13.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Brown transferred to DME Academy in Daytona Beach for his senior year and was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Boys Game. He also secured a spot on Team USA’s roster for the Nike Hoop Summit.

Ad

A consensus five-star recruit, Brown committed to Louisville, reportedly choosing the Cardinals over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, UCF and Ole Miss.

Mikel Brown Jr. leads Team USA past Canada in FIBA U19 World Cup Quarterfinals

On Friday, Mikel Brown Jr. put up an impressive display as he helped Team USA secure a hard fought 108-102 win over Canada at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. The victory at Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland, secured Team USA’s ticket to the tournament semifinals.

Ad

Brown, an incoming Louisville freshman and one of the top guards in the 2025 recruiting class, played a key role in the win. He played just over 30 minutes on the floor, finishing with 20 points, eight assists, two rebounds and three turnovers. Brown was efficient from beyond the arc, hitting 3-of-6 three-pointers and shot 7-of-7 at the free-throw line.

Ad

Brown has now scored 20 or more points in three games at the World Cup, including impressive performances with 24 points against both France and Cameroon. Team USA advanced to the semifinals, where they will face either New Zealand or tournament host Switzerland. The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Saturday.

Brown’s projected ability to lead the offense, create for teammates and knock down clutch shots has made him a standout performer on the international stage. The USA remains in the hunt for gold, with Brown leading the way and improving their chances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here