"He's gonna be special" "Superstar already": Fans react as Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. puts up 24-point masterclass at FIBA U19 World Cup

Five-star prospect Mikel Brown Jr. committed to the Louisville Cardinals in January after being highly recruited throughout his high school career. Last week, Brown was named to the Team USA roster competing at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland alongside the class of 2025 No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa.

Brown has outshined his more illustrious teammate so far as Team USA has romped through their group winning all three games. On Tuesday evening, Brown once again topped the team in scoring, tallying 24 points (9-of-12 from the floor), two rebounds and eight assists in 20 minutes of action during Team USA's 129-70 win over Cameroon.

Mikel Brown leads Team USA in scoring (19.3 points) and assists (6.3) in the three group games played so far.

College basketball fans in the comments had mixed reactions to the stellar performance by Mikel Brown.

"We got us one with this kid. He's gonna be special," one fan wrote.

"With the new athleticism I'm loving it. Killa is real now, catching bodies all season. Killa Kel is real real," another fan wrote.

"Omg Mikel," one fan wrote.

"Every game he's in, he automatically gets mentioned. He's a superstar already," another fan wrote.

"Sheesh!" one fan wrote.

"Been Hooping," another fan wrote.

Mikel Brown Jr. aims for Gold medal with Team USA

In an interview with "Cardinal Authority," Mikel Brown Jr. revealed his ambition to win the gold medal with a talented Team USA roster that includes stars like AJ Dybantsa and the No.1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes.

"It's different for sure just because you are representing your country," Brown said. "It means a lot, and the pride in it is different. I mean, it's just very cool and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for Team USA and for the U19 World Cup. The last time, the U19 team didn't do so well so we plan on coming in and putting our stamp on it.

"I thought I was being consistent every single day, just bringing the energy, being a leader on the court, playmaking, guarding. I was flying around defensively. I just did my part and got on the team, and now I am looking to go get this gold."

Mikel Brown Jr. already has experience winning gold after winning All-Star honors when he led Team USA to victory at last year's FIBA U18 AmeriCup while averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

