Tyran Stokes and AJ Dybantsa go head-to-head in playful showdown during FIBA U19 World Cup practice

BYU Cougars star and the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 (per ESPN), AJ Dybantsa arrived on campus in May. The five-star's offseason preparations with the Cougars were interrupted by Team USA duties for the FIBA U-19 World Cup being held in Laussane, Switzerland.
Also included in the 18-man roster for the tournament was the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2026 according to On3, Tyran Stokes. In a clip posted on the FIBA U19 Instagram page on Monday, Stokes and Dybantsa had a one versus one battle which ended with Stokes going past the Cougars star and dunking the ball to the cheers of their teammates.
After the dunk by Stokes, Dybantsa playfully ran off the court in mock embarrassment.
AJ Dybantsa led Team USA to an 88-73 win against Australia on Saturday, tallying 18 points, three rebounds and two assists. In Team USA's 108-77 win over France on Sunday, the BYU star shone once again, scoring 16 points. Dybantsa is seeking his third gold medal with Team USA after winning two at the U16 and U17 events in the past.
AJ Dybantsa reveals natty dream for BYU
AJ Dybantsa arrived in Provo to much hype after being acquired at a reported $7 million cost by the BYU Cougars. While speaking to reporters after Team USA beat Australia in their group-opener at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Dybantsa highlighted his dream to win the national championship with a talented BYU Cougars roster assembled by coach Kevin Young.
“I think we all have one goal in mind. It’s to win a national championship. There’s nothing less,” AJ Dybantsa said. “We made it to the Sweet 16 last year in (Coach Kevin Young’s) first year. So we’re intending to go farther. I mean, we’re intending to go farther. There’s nothing less we’re aiming for than that title. You don’t want to just breeze through everybody.
"You play basketball for competition. I’m a competitor. I like to compete. Every game in the Big 12 is a big game. But that’s one of the tougher environments to play in. The way they used a big guard like Egor last year, I think I’ll be in some of those positions. I’m 6-8, so I think I’ll be creating a lot this year. That No. 1 pick? That’ll come, if I win."
After recruiting AJ Dybantsa, Young dipped into the transfer portal and acquired talented guard Rob Wright from the Baylor Bears at a reported $3.5 million cost according to On3.
