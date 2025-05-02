BYU HC Kevin Young makes his feelings known on star prospect AJ Dybantsa: "His personality is gonna blend in well"

The BYU Cougars won the race for the commitment of prospect AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, according to ESPN. The five-star prospect is the highest-rated recruit in BYU history.

According to an ESPN report, a $7 million offer from the Cougars secured Dybantsa's commitment over several blue blood programs like the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks.

During Thursday's segment of Field of 68, BYU coach Kevin Young, who has filled his roster with several stellar prospects, revealed what he expected from the highly rated Dybantsa next season (4:33).

"His personality is going to blend in well with our team," Young said. "But as far as what to expect, I don't have a great relationship with expectations, you know, I think they can really do a lot of harm. I think with him, my goal with him is to just help him be the best version of himself. And I think that's going to be a really fun player to watch. I think it's going to be something.

"Helps us win a lot of basketball games, and it's going to really benefit him, you know, he's coming here to help us win, but obviously he has his sights set on, his future as well, and that's something we really pride ourselves on in terms of helping guys get to the next level."

AJ Dybantsa arrives at BYU

AJ Dybantsa shone during the McDonald's All-America game and finally arrived in Provo at the beginning of the week to much hype.

He showed off clips on X of himself dribbling and dancing at the Marriott Center. In an in-house interview with the Cougars, he revealed his readiness to excite Cougars fans.

“I think I’m a simple player, but I try to give the crowd what they want, but I try to play the right way,” AJ Dybantsa said.

“I try to be efficient, try to take the right shots, but I try to give highlight plays, highlight dunks, threes. I'm just naturally like, I've naturally been like an exciting player. So, that's been like my style of game. So, I just like giving the crowd a show."

The ambitious BYU Cougars under coach Kevin Young will have one of the most talented backcourts in college basketball next season, with the partnership of Rob Wright, who was acquired from the Baylor Bears via the transfer portal, and AJ Dybantsa.

