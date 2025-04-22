Despite splashing over $10.5 million for AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright, analyst includes BYU with Mark Pope’s Kentucky for PJ Haggerty’s options

Former Memphis star PJ Haggerty was one of coach Penny Hardaway's go-to players during a season in which the Tigers won both the AAC regular season title and the AAC Tournament championship. Haggerty was named the AAC Player of the Year after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers.

The consensus second-team All-American entered the transfer portal on Thursday. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, during Monday's segment of "The Field of 68," Haggerty, mirroring a move by former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, has demanded a payment of $4 million.

Goodman included Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats and Kevin Young's BYU Cougars as some viable teams for Haggerty to join due to the high payment demanded. The Cougars already reportedly splashed $7 million on prospect AJ Dybantsa and $3.5 million on Rob Wright, making their interest in Haggerty scarcely believable.

"Where does he (PJ Haggerty) go? And I'm not sure I can answer that right now, today," Goodman said (4:13). "Because I don't know a school right now that's gonna pay $4 million. Maybe if they miss on some other guys. But who is it? BYU and Kentucky, so now you're dealing with a bunch of schools at the top end. There's probably a group of 15 schools that have $10 million or so.

"A lot of the schools already have guards, they've already committed to guards. So, they might not have more than $1 million left out of their budget. I just don't know where he ends up going. I think he ends up going through a school and a coach who might be so desperate they raise some extra money here to keep their job. I don't think he'll get $4 million."

PJ Haggerty demands putting off teams

PJ Haggerty has established a reputation for himself as a journeyman in college basketball, having played for three schools in the past three years. He started his career with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2022 before moving to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane the next season and finally joining the Memphis Tigers last year.

During Monday's segment of the "Field of 68" podcast, Jeff Goodman revealed that Haggerty is hitting a wall when it comes to teams meeting his demands in the transfer portal.

"A lot of these bigger schools are saying there’s no way," Goodman added. "Whether it’s St. John's, whether it's Baylor, whether it's Indiana, whether it's Kansas, whether it's Florida − I’m told all of them are out at that asking price ($4 million)."

Wherever he ends up, Haggerty still has two years of eligibility remaining in college basketball.

