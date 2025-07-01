AJ Dybantsa shares 2-word reaction to Tyran Stokes besting him in a 1v1

Five-star prospect Tyran Stokes is the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. Stokes has been heavily recruited by elite teams around the country. Two weeks ago, he visited the Kentucky Wildcats campus in Lexington. Apart from the Wildcats, he has also visited the Kansas Jayhawks and the Louisville Cardinals.

Ad

Last week, Stokes also made the cut for Team USA's FIBA U19 World Cup in Laussane, Switzerland, alongside the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, BYU Cougars star AJ Dybantsa.

In a clip posted on the Basketball For Good Instagram page, Stokes and Dybantsa had a friendly one-versus-one battle after training on the court, with the class of 2026 prospect easily going past Dybantsa and dunking the ball. Dybantsa responded by good-naturedly running off the court as teammates cheered on.

Ad

Trending

Ad

AJ Dybantsa reposted the clip on Instagram stories with the caption:

"Dawg wth."

Dybantsa's IG stories

When Tyran Stokes embraced different Team USA role

During Team USA's trials in Colorado a week ago, Tyran Stokes suffered a lower left leg injury that kept him out of training for a couple of days. Instead of sitting out practice, the five-star prospect embraced a different role, as a player-coach and took notes on team tactics.

Ad

While speaking to reporters after practice last week, Stokes revealed why he took notes on the sidelines and tried to coach his teammates despite not being involved in the game.

“They installed a couple of new things and I wanted to catch on to what they were doing,” Tyran Stokes said. “I asked a couple of people, and they gave me the information on what it was, so I would remember. I wrote down the defensive plays and terminology that I have to learn.

Ad

“Kobe (Bryant) was hurt and still had to lead his team the right way in victory. If I’m on the sidelines, I still have to be the player-coach that I can be. I’m always communicating with my teammates and asking questions or giving advice. If I see something I think they messed up on, I’ll bring them to the side and say, ‘You should’ve seen that cut to the corner.’ I just try to give my input on what I see.”

Ahead of his eagerly anticipated commitment decision, Tyran Stokes continues to be highly recruited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here