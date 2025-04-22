Five star recruit Shelton Henderson has opted out of becoming a Blue Devil and ball with the Boozer Twins. Instead, the small forward is following the Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas, who was Duke's associate head coach previously.

However, Bellaire High School senior retracted and opened his recruitment channel again last week. As per 247Sports, he is a top 25 player in the nation, top 5 amongst small forwards and No. 2 from his state.

Fans reacted to Henderson's latest move in the comment section:

"I wasn't happy he decomitted but I am SO happy for Jai, Coach Lucas is starting something special! #Brotherhood," a fan wrote.

"This was easy!! Played for JL3," a user commented.

"Jai got the recipe😂," another fan added.

More fans joined in to support Shelton Henderson and Jai Lucas' connection:

"The power of connections," a user wrote.

"As a Duke fan I’m happy for the kid and coach Lucas. This will help bring some competition to the conference.," a fan commented.

"Good move for the kid," another user added.

Fans react to Jai Lucas securing Henderson from the 2025 recruitment pool | @tiptonedits/ig

Shelton Henderson and Jai Lucas had known each other before Duke's recruitment chase

Shelton Henderson and Jai Lucas supposedly knew each other even before his recruiting pursuit by Duke and Jon Scheyer. Like Henderson, Lucas also played high school ball at Bellaire High School, forming an immediate connection within the player and the UM coach.

Moreover, Henderson has also laced up for AAU programs coached by Lucas' father John Lucas, who has been both a player and a coach in the NBA.

The small forward's move makes him the second highest-recruit the school has landed ever. The first one, Jail Bethea, came last season before joining Alabama through the transfer portal.

Shelton Henderson's recruitment is a huge step in restoring the Hurricane's stature as one of the top 10 recruiting classes. After Jim Larranaga's retirement last year, all of his recruits chose other spots over the UM.

