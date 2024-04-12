5 times Texas coach Sydney Carter turned heads with her trendy outfit choices

Sydney Carter, the coach and the director of player development, is known for her trendy and fresh fashion outfits, that serve as an inspiration for many college hoop lovers. The Texas Longhorns coach is often seen flaunting some of her best attire on the sidelines while providing guidance and support to her team during matchups.

A former Texas A&M player, Carter joined the Longhorns women's basketball staff in April 2022 and her presence has made a significant difference to the team as they continue to secure victories.

This year, in the women's NCAA tournament, the Longhorns advanced to the Elite Eight, before they were defeated by NC State. Even then, Carter shone from the sidelines with her impeccable fashion.

Let's look at 5 best outfits of Sydney Carter

#1 A moment in LBD

The Texas Longhorns played against the Iowa State Cyclones to win their 12th conference tournament title in the program's history with a final score of 70-53. Carter wore a mid-length white and black dress. She paired the bodycon dress with strappy, pointed heels and accessorized with a gold chain, hoops, and other tiny baubles.

#2 An all-pink look

When the Longhorns played against Texas Tech on February 22, Carter pulled through in an all-pink outfit. She wore form-fitting flared pants and a pink bedazzled top with fur at the end of the sleeve. Sydney Carter added minimal accessories to the look.

#3 A Texas-inspired look

For one of the March Madness tournaments, Carter wore a Texas-inspired outfit that included cowboy boots, a black and beige-splattered skirt, and a simple white button-down. The caption of the post was:

"🤠 🐂🤘🏽 this is Texas, still ain't holdin em. Tournament look #2"

#4 An all-blue look

For yet another glamorous game-night look, Sydney Carter wore a monochromatic look that included different hues and shades of blue. She wore a blue jacket with a white top underneath and paired it with the same colored powder blue skirt. The focal point of her outfit was her Gucci boots, which perfectly completed her monochromatic look.

#5 A formal moment

Last but not least, her best outfit is her business formal moment from one of the March Madness games. Crater wore a white button-down under a turquoise colored jacket and paired it with the same-colored flared pants. The power suit was paired with white sandals and minimal jewelry, bringing all the focus to her stylish outfits.