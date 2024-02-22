5 Xavier Musketeers head coach candidates if Sean Miller takes the Ohio State job ft. Chris Mack

Sean Miller is in the midst of his second season in his second stint with the Xavier Musketeers. While they are just 13-13 on the season and 7-8 in Big East play following Wednesday's 79-75 loss to the Providence Friars, he is among the shortlist of candidates for the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching vacancy, per Chas Wolfe of Prep Scouting, who tweeted:

"A couple REAL names that I’m hearing for the Ohio State opening: • Greg McDermott • T. J. Otzelberger • Amir Abdur-Rahim • Sean Miller • Dusty May • LaMont Paris"

Check out Chas Wolfe's tweet below:

While it is unclear if Sean Miller will be offered the position, or if he would accept such an offer, the situation remains one to monitor. Take a look at five candidates to takeover the Musketeers job if he does depart for a second time.

Top 5 candidates to replace Sean Miller

#1: Chris Mack

Chris Mack's first head coaching gig came with the Xavier Musketeers back in 2009-10, when Sean Miller initially departed.

He spent nine seasons in the role, leading them to a 215-97 record. He left for Louisville and was fired halfway through his fourth season, ending his tenure with a 63-36 record.

Wake Forest v Louisville

#2: Thad Matta

Thad Matta's head coaching career began in 2000-01, when he led the Butler Bulldogs to a 24-8 record. Following the season, he joined the Xavier Musketeers, compiling a 78-23 record over three seasons before joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Butler v Villanova

He spent the next 13 seasons in the role, leading them to a 337-123 record. After taking some time off, Matta returned to the Bulldogs last season and has led them to a 30-29 record over the past two seasons.

#3: Travis Steele

Travis Steele is yet another former Xavier Musketeers coach. He received his first gig with the Musketeers in the 2018-19 season, spending four seasons in the role and ending his tenure with a 70-50 record.

Cincinnati v Xavier

He has led the Miami (OH) RedHawks to a 24-34 record over the past two seasons.

#4: Jonas Hayes

Jonas Hayes spent four games leading the Xavier Musketeers in his first head coaching opportunity back in 2021–22.

Georgia State v Brigham Young

The interim head coach won all four games, leading the program to an NIT title. He has spent the past two seasons leading the Georgia State Panthers to a 22-35 record.

#5: Amir Abdur-Rahim

Amir Abdur-Rahim received his first head coaching opportunity ahead of the 2019–20 season. He led the Kennesaw State Owls to a 45-74 record over four seasons. After a 1-28 record in his first year, the Owls were 26-9 by his final year.

Kennesaw State v Xavier

Abdur-Rahim is now in his first year leading the South Florida Bulls, who are 19-5 this season.

Also Read: "I will knock you out": UConn’s Dan Hurley allegedly explodes at Creighton fan after humiliating 85-66 defeat to No. 15 Bluejays