"I will knock you out": UConn’s Dan Hurley allegedly explodes at Creighton fan after humiliating 85-66 defeat to No. 15 Bluejays

Dan Hurley lived one of his nightmares just after putting his team in the top seed unanimously. The No. 1 Uconn was humbled by the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday night at CMI Health Center.

The loss was more than humiliating to head coach Dan Hurley, considering the substantial difference of 85-66.

The Creighton fans made the day far worse for the coach post-match. They stormed the Omaha court and forced Dan Hurley to walk back to the locker room while chanting sarcastic comments towards him.

On his way back to the locker room, Hurley was forced to engage in a heated confrontation with a Creighton fan who yelled at him.

"It kind of felt like we just ran into a buzzsaw there," said Hurley about the crowd.

The footage of UCONN coach Dan Hurley's reaction towards a Creighton student instantly became viral.

“I will knock you out.” he said.

Though his words weren't clear, Hurley might have been alluding to a possible Big East Tournament matchup since Madison Square Garden will host the games the following month.

“Welcome to Omaha, Hurley!” A supporter of Creighton shouts in the distance as Hurley passes by. “Hurley, welcome to Omaha, baby.”

Dan Hurley's hard luck in scripting a 15-win streak

Entering tall as a unanimous top 1 in the AP poll and with a prideful dedication to constructing the 15-game winning streak. The night at Omaha turned into a nightmare for Dan Hurley and his squad.

Being the beholder of the longest winning streak in Division I, Uconn tried to script history, but it was Creighton who rewrote their losing streak for the No. 1 team.

Creighton has lost all six matches to the top-ranked seed in their history, and in their seventh attempt, they managed to break their ill luck by establishing a comprehensive victory with the strongest team.

"It's a historic game for our program," Creighton coach spoke about his squad.

"We played a really good game, and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well."

But it was a legit disappointment for Uconn fans.

