"Imagine getting dog-walked as #1 team": Invincible-looking UConn getting thrashed by Creighton 85-66 pumps up College hoops world

The internet was buzzing as fans went into a frenzy following the surprising defeat of the No. 1 UConn by the No. 15 Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Tuesday night. The scene was nothing less than history, and the score was a substantial 85-66.

Before the game, Creighton had a track record of losing all six of their previous encounters with No. 1-ranked teams and never managing to narrow the point difference to less than 10 points.

When the post was uploaded on Twitter, Fans stormed in to voice out their opinions on the result:

"Imagine getting dog-walked as the #1-ranked team," said one fan, referring to the victory.

A fan sarcastically pointed out that, finally, Creighton fans have something to celebrate

Despite the loss, loyalty to the Huskies still triumphed, as one fan wrote:

Another fan expressed a critical point of view by analyzing the strengths of Creighton.

Other fans shared their thoughts:

UConn tops the AP poll unanimously

UConn became the first basketball program to unanimously retain the top seed in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll this season. The Huskies remain at the top for the sixth consecutive week, even after the disastrous encounter with Creighton.

The panel of national media members unanimously awarded them all 62 first-place votes, reclaiming the 16 first-place votes that Purdue lost after their defeat to Ohio State.

Dan Hurley, the Huskies head coach, spoke to the media after the loss:

"All we can control is taking a championship approach to the next game."

Despite the defeat, Uconn has some impressive stats to talk about. While it is over now, they do own the longest winning streak of the season at 14 games, and this is the longest streak ever by a Division 1 team. We will see if the Huskies can rebound quickly from this disappointment.

