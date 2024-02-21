WATCH: UConn student section fills up hours before tipoff as Huskies tried scripting history with 15-game winning streak

UConn played against Creighton on Tuesday at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The tip-off between the Huskies and No. 15 Bluejays was highly anticipated. No. 1 UConn entered the match-up with a clean 14-game winning streak hoping to add another victory to their bag. However, the Bluejays put a stop to that with an 85-66 win.

The air in the arena was thick with anticipation as students began filling up seats even before starting buzzer. Creighton Beat writer Jon Walker shared a video of students arriving at the assigned section as early as an hour before the game.

Expand Tweet

Another fan shared a video of students lining up at the arena from noon.

Expand Tweet

The energy from the home crowd definitely helped the Bluejays secure this victory. Shooting Guard Trey Alexander expressed his appreciation for the support on X. The sophomore had a good run contributing 15 points with two rebounds and four assists.

Expand Tweet

However, the star of the show was Steven Ashworth, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half. He also added seven rebounds with three assists. Other equally great performances from the rest of the Bluejays gave the program's first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

UConn fails to keep the momentum running

For a team on an incredible run, this loss was extremely disappointing. UConn head coach Dan Hurley pointed out everything that went wrong in the post-game conference.

"I do think we did a bad job coaching tonight, our players did a bad job playing, I did a bad job coaching. Your huddles aren't gonna be super energized when you haven't lost in two-plus months. This doesn't happen to us very often. ... We were definitely stunned," Hurley said.

He added:

"This wasn't the game we expected, we knew this was a dangerous game and a quality opponent and one of the better teams in the country. But we didn't expect this to happen."

While UConn's spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament is secure, a loss like this dampens the mood. It exposes the cracks in plays and the Huskies cannot afford to lose sight of it now.

With four more games remaining this season, it will be interesting to see how the team recovers from this loss. They will next take on Villanova at the Gampel Pavilion on Feb 24.

Also Read: Will UConn make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Huskies NCAA tournament odds