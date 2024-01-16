“We piss excellence”: UConn fan flex hard after Huskies land top spot in NCAAB AP Poll after 15 years

The UConn Huskies fans have every reason to feel on top of the world. After all, their team is at the top of the AP Poll for the first time in 15 years. The Huskies climbed to the apex of the ranking with a 15-2 record and 1,542 points to displace Purdue, who is now No. 2.

The team also sits at the top of the Big East conference standings after winning five of six conference games, keeping an unbeaten record at home. Huskies fans are undoubtedly satisfied with their team’s hot form and are not shy to boast and brag about it, with one of them proudly declaring on X:

“Here at UConn, we piss excellence.”

The phrase is borrowed from Ricky Bobby's victory speech in the hit film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The Huskies fan provided a clip from the movie where Bobby was giving the speech.

Exploring UConn’s rise to the top of the AP Poll

UConn’s jump from No. 4 to the top of the AP NCAAB Top-25 Poll is one of the highlights of the week in college basketball. The Huskies displaced Purdue from the top spot. Despite being the defending champions, it is the Huskies’ first time at the top of the rankings this season.

Moreover, it is their first time being ranked No. 1 during the regular season since March 2009. However, the Huskies have been ranked No. 1 on the post-championship rankings during that period, including last season.

The Huskies faced the Xavier Musketeers to open the week, winning a narrow five-point victory away from home. Their next game was against the Georgetown Hoyas on their home turf. It was a more convenient win for the Huskies, as they cruised to an 80-67 win in front of their home fans.

Connecticut v Xavier

Although the defeats of other top teams helped UConn's climb, they deserve to be ranked first. They are 15-2 this season, with their lone conference loss coming against Seton Hall in the league opener.

The Huskies have won all their conference matchups after that and now get ready to face Creighton on Wednesday. The team’s on course to win the Big East if it can maintain its present form.