Dan Hurley's family: All you need to know about the UConn HC's personal life

Dan Hurley was born on January 16, 1973, in Jersey City, New Jersey. His parents, Bob Hurley Sr. and Christine Hurley, raised him and his two siblings, Bobby and Melissa. Bob Hurley Sr. is a Hall of Fame high school coach.

Bobby, his brother, played guard for Duke and the Sacramento Kings. Currently, he coaches the Arizona State University basketball team.

Hurley starred in basketball at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City. His father coached him. Hurley led the team to great success, going 31-1 with a No. 2 national ranking.

In 1997, Hurley married Andrea Sirikides, whom he met at Seton Hall University. They have two sons: Danny, born in July 1999, and Andrew, born January 30, 2002.

Danny graduated from Seton Hall in 2021. Andrew currently attends the University of Connecticut in 2023. At Connecticut, Andrew was on his father's championship team.

In his coaching career, Dan Hurley assumed the helm of the UConn Huskies men's basketball team at the University of Connecticut. In a remarkable feat, he led the team to an NCAA Championship victory in 2023.

Dan Hurley: Family legacy and emotional triumphs in march madness

Dan Hurley, son of famed coach Bob Hurley Sr. and brother to NCAA legend Bobby Hurley, credits his family for instilling in him a drive for success, especially his brother.

"You develop a toughness about you too 'cause you're constantly compared to exceptional human beings. They supported me greatly along the way -- I couldn't have two better mentors than my dad and my brother," Hurley told press

Aztec guard Matt Bradley expressed the emotional impact:

"The brotherhood and these guys actually have real leadership that I can follow. It changed the trajectory of my life for sure."

Dan Hurley embraced the tournament differently this year, opting to enjoy the experience amid expectations.

"This year our approach was to enjoy it more -- I know that we're a popular pick and I know we helped a good number of people in their pool," Hurley said.

Even this year, Hurley has led the Uconn to a nation-best 24-3 record and awaits another deep run come March Madness.

