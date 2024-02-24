UConn HC Dan Hurley creates a witty memes fest to hype up Huskies fans for Villanova showdown

Following a disappointing 85-66 loss to the Creighton Blue Jays, UConn head coach Dan Hurley lightened the mood with a hilarious post on X the day after the loss.

Expand Tweet

Hurley's hilarious reaction has started a flurry of memes fest on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

UConn's loss ended their 14-game winning run. Their season record is now 24-3 overall and 14-3 in the Big East. UConn, which sits at the top of the Big East, still leads Marquette and Creighton by three games.

While the loss is significant, it may have little impact on UConn's place in the AP Poll, where they were unanimously voted first. UConn is unlikely to dip below third place because Creighton is one of the top 15 teams and the game was played on the road.

UConn seeks the Big East title. Upcoming are critical games against tough opponents: Villanova, Seton Hall, Marquette, and Providence. With two or three more wins, the Huskies can lock up first place. However, Houston and Purdue also contend. Good outings this week could vault them higher.

Dan Hurley Among Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

The late­-season watch list for the Naismith Men's Coach of the­ Year award now includes Dan Hurley, the­ head coach for UConn. This recognition points to his stellar guidance­ in a period of roster turnover.

Despite losing three key players who took their skills pro, following their win of the program's fifth national championship, Coach Dan Hurley guided UConn to a spectacular 24-3 record.

This tally includes a 14-2 score in Big East play. This season marks the Huskies' best regular-season performance since 2008–09 under Jim Calhoun, when they started 24-1 and reached the Final Four.

Dan Hurley is in his sixth year at UConn and his record speaks for itself. With an impressive 128-58, he's set for a fourth NCAA Tournament in a row. With coaching gigs at Wagner and Rhode Island, his career record stands at 279-163 in 14 Division I seasons.

Now let’s talk about scoring. UConn’s current team is balanced! Each of the five starters is averaging double-figure points and more than four rebounds per game. The team is ruling the Big East.

The team leads the Big East in various statistical categories, including scoring offense (81.41 points), scoring defense (64.48 points allowed), assists (17.89), field goal percentage (49.7%) and rebounding margin (plus-8.41).

Uconn snagged the top AP spot unanimously. After their recent upset against Creighton, they're gearing up for a comeback. Saturday, at 8 p.m., at Gampel Pavilion, they're taking on Villanova. It's bound to be thrilling!