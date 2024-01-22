Who is Bobby Hurley's son? Meet Arizona State guard carrying forward his dad's legacy

Bobby Hurley, the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball coach, is a former point guard who won two national titles with the Duke Blue Devils. The son of legendary high school basketball coach Bobby Hurley Sr. joined ASU in 2015 after a successful run with the Buffalo Bulls.

In Hurley's nine years at Arizona State (11-7, 5-2 Pac-12), he has coached many players. But in the past few years, a player with a similar name has been on the team. That's guard Bobby Hurley. He may have the same name as his coach, but are they related?

Who is Bobby Hurley's son?

Hurley has two daughters and a son. The son's name is Bobby. He is the same Bobby Hurley who is a junior guard for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Hurley's uncle is Dan Hurley, who coached UConn to the NCAA men's basketball title last season.

Hurley is being coached by his father, a man who is known to have had some success on the court. Has that translated to his son?

How well has Bobby Hurley played?

Bobby Hurley joined the Sun Devils in 2021 and has barely stepped onto the court.

During his first season with Arizona State, Hurley was involved in six games, with an average court time of 1.0 minutes per game. He averaged 1.3 mpg in five games in the 2021-2022 season and he's played 2.5 mpg in two games this season. He has only attempted two shots in his career, both 3-pointers, and made just one of those.

How did his father do in college?

Bobby Hurley's college career

Bobby Hurley's father and the coach of his team had an extremely successful college basketball career.

In his four years with Duke, Hurley scored 1,731 points in 139 games, averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. A two-time All-American and a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Selection, Hurley also holds the NCAA record for the most assists in a career, with 1,076.

Hurley was a national champion two times at Duke. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 1992 Final Four. He was the No. 7 pick in the 1993 draft and played five seasons in the NBA.

