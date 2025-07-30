$50,000,000 worth 'Sinners' star Michael B. Jordan has 2-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony draws comparison to dad Carmelo Anthony

Former college basketball player and now one of the most popular basketball trainers in the NBA, Chris Brickley, shared a video of Kiyan Anthony training while comparing some of his moves to those of his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.Famous actor Michael B. Jordan, who starred in the popular movie &quot;Sinners,&quot; was one of the several people who reacted to this post in the comments section.The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, showed Kiyan training ahead of his freshman college season, making buckets in the gym while under pressure from a trainer. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Straight bucket,” Jordan wrote in the comments.Credit: IG/@cbrickley603The movie star, who is worth $50,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a strong interest in basketball, even though he chose acting over pursuing it professionally.He played basketball in high school and considered a basketball scholarship before focusing on his acting career. He is often seen attending NBA games and even launched an HBCU basketball showcase in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.He launched the &quot;MBJ Classic,&quot; a showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) men's and women's basketball programs in Newark, New Jersey, aiming to empower young people in his hometown.He is one of several people who have now admired the basketball skills of Kiyan, who is the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and television personality La La Anthony.Kiyan Anthony, who can play as a shooting guard and a forward, has committed to his father’s alma mater, Syracuse. It was at this program that his father won the NCAA title in 2003, and he has opted to continue his father’s legacy there, announcing his commitment in November 2024.He put in a top performance at the Jordan Brand Classic in April this year, winning the MVP award in a meet that had several top recruits from high school.Kiyan Anthony reveals relationship with Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ EdgecombeKiyan Anthony might just be starting his journey in college, but he already has experienced people around him to learn from, and one of them is former Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe.“I mean for two years, that (Edgecombe) was my roommate, so, basically one of my closest friends, seeing him every day, staying with him every night, you know, being in the same room,” Anthony said according to Essentially Sports.Anthony also revealed that he learned from Edgecombe's habits and routine, combining them with what he already got from his dad.Edgecombe headed to the NBA this year, selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.