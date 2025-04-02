$500M worth Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal drops 4-word reaction to dad's goofy video on IG

Me'arah O'Neal was left "crying" after her dad, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, posted a goofy dance video on Instagram. The Florida Gators women's basketball player shared the video on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Nah I'm actually crying," O'Neal captioned the video.

Me'arah O'Neal reacts to Shaq O'Neal's dance video on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal

Shaq O'Neal, who has an estimated net worth of $500 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), participated in the line dancing trend where he busted out some moves to “Boots On The Ground” with a “shan” in his hand.

However, O'Neal produced a solo performance unlike the traditional line dancing. The 7-foot-1 NBA giant who is also fondly called “The Diesel,” thanks to his rap album Shaq Diesel, has been into music and dance (as a DJ) since he retired from basketball years ago.

Line dancing is a choreographed dance that involves a group of people dancing in a row or lines to a repeated sequence of steps. The viral dance step began to trend on TikTok in April 2024.

Fans react to Me'arah O'Neal's dad, Shaq O'Neal's IG dance video

Apart from Me'arah O'Neal, fans have shared their reactions to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's goofy dance video on Instagram. O'Neal posted the video on an Instagram reel, which got fans reeling with laughter.

"😂😂😂😂 shaq will always make you laugh 🤭 no matter what," a fan wrote.

"Why have I watched this several times? 😂😂😂😂," another fan wrote.

"I just hollered 😂🤣😅!! With the tongue out & all you know, he was getting it😂😂😂," a fan commented.

"It’s the basketball shoe screech! 😂," another fan commented.

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's goofy video on IG. Image via @shaq

Here are more comments from fans who found O'Neal's line dancing hilarious.

"I love Shaq!! He is always going to have a good time!" A fan wrote.

"Nahhhhh baby we need you to get the proper fan and steps," another fan wrote.

"Not the knock needed slide….. but we love you Shaq!!" A fan commented.

"Why does it look like you’re gonna fall everytime you take a step 😂😂😂😂," another fan commented.

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's goofy dance video on IG. Image via @shaq

While O'Neal continued to make fans laugh at his goofy dance video, his daughter Me'arah is a women's college basketball player Averaging 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in her freshman year (with eight starts), the 6-foot-4 guard helped the Florida Gators to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament semifinal where they fell 66-52 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday.

