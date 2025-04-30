$500M worth Shaquille O'Neal shares his vision before embarking on new Sacramento State role: "Know what it takes to build a winning culture"

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal shared the vision for his new team before he embarks on his new role as general manager of the Sacramento State Hornets.

The 53-year-old O'Neal, who has a net worth of $500 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), emphasizes building a winning culture while preparing student-athletes for life on and off the court.

"I know what it takes to build a winning culture," said O'Neal, a three-time NBA Finals MVP and a former NBA MVP. "This is about more than the banners and trophies, but preparing those student-athletes for life on and off the court."

O'Neal, who will serve as GM in a volunteer capacity, will focus on recruitment, marketing, and holistic player development—both on and off the court. He joined the program after former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby was appointed the new Hornets coach.

The NBA legend is honored to be part of the Sacramento State program. He understands Bibby, university president Luke Wood and athletic director Mark Orr are putting together a strong team that will contend in the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The Hornets finished last in the Big Sky with a 3-15 conference record and 7-25 overall.

Mike Bibby, Sacramento State officials comment on Shaquille O'Neal's addition

New Sacramento State coach Mike Bibby commented on Shaquille O'Neal's appointment as the new general manager. Bibby, who led Arizona to the NCAA championship in 1997, reached out to O'Neal to be part of the program.

"His presence, experience and leadership will elevate everything we're building here," Bibby said.

Sacramento State athletic director Mark Orr described O'Neal as a great role model for student-athletes, and his impact on the team is immeasurable.

"Shaq is a great role model for student-athletes both on and off the court and Sacramento State is excited to welcome him to the Hornet family. He is one of the most recognizable figures in the world and his impact is immeasurable," Orr said.

University president Luke Wood thanked Bibby for bringing O'Neal to the group and believed the two NBA veterans would help transform the Hornets into a top-tier national program.

"This is an incredible moment for Sacramento State. Shaquille O'Neal is a difference maker in everything he touches and we are thrilled to have him join our program," Wood said.

On Tuesday, the Hornets added former high school sensation Mikey Williams from UCF. The 6-foot-3 guard out of San Diego, California, played 18 games for the Knights last season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Sacramento State hopes Williams will bring his skills to the team and help improve its fortunes next season.

