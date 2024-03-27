"$5M to flop around and shoot a bunch of free throws?": $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark getting an offer from "BIG3" draws wild reactions from fans

Caitlin Clark has quickly become one of the most popular athletes in America. Her college basketball play, which has seen her rise to the top of the all-time leading scorer chart in the NCAA, has made her a household name.

Her rise in fame has also led to immense monetary success as her NIL value, which is $3.1 million, according to on3, is the second-highest among all college basketball players, and the second-most for all women athletes, in general.

That figure might see a gigantic jump, thanks to an alleged offer from the "Big 3" and its owner, Ice Cube. A reported $5 million offer was on the table for Caitlin Clark. In order to receive this money, she would need to dress up for eight regular season and two playoff games. There was also other money from sponsorships and the like.

An offer to simultaneously play in the WNBA was also on the table. But, for fans, whose criticism of the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar continues to increase, this was yet another chance to attack her.

"$5M to flop around and shoot a bunch of free throws? No thanks"

Some people weren't fully on board with the idea, given the timing of the situation and the rather abrupt decision for the league, seven years into its existence, to go co-ed.

"so no other women's basketball player has came to mind in the last 7 years?"

"Of all the women's college hoopers...& of all the ways to use 5 million dollars on women's basketball...not surprised, but perpetually disappointed."

Others were quick to take shots at Ice Spice and the Big 3 tournament itself.

"No one wants to go play at your retirement home"

For some, it even became an opportunity to take a shot at Caitlin Clark's rival-in-chief for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese.

"When Caitlin turns down this offer, Cube will go to Angel Reese for less money."

"Angel Reese probably fuming rn"

Others, while baffled, could understand Clark considering the option, especially given the middling money that WNBA players make.

"If this is a serious offer Caitlin should take the deal. She'll never see that type of money in the WNBA. Even the highest paid WNBA player doesn't even make 250k."

Some couldn't help but praise Cube for his marketing genius with this move, assuming that it came to fruition.

"This actually is a HELLA smart business move to elevate the Big3 league and get BIG viewership numbers. If CC takes this it could be huge for a black owned league too! Ngl, Ice Cube is smart for this"

For fans of Caitlin, the sky was the ceiling. Cube's offer had them comparing the sharpshooter to current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders.

"She can be like Deion Sanders multi sport player with in the same seasons"

For most, the deal was a no-brainer, especially given the far fewer games and rigors that the Big 3 offered.

"For 10 games? She'll do it. She has her whole life to play in the WNBA."

Ice Cube speaks out on his offer to Caitlin Clark

The legendary rapper has been invested in the BIG3 league while being vocal about his displeasure with the NBA and ESPN's lack of attention toward it. A 3v3 format for basketball games, it features retired or cut players from the NBA, offering an alternate for hoops fans.

On Caitlin Clark, Cube could only wax lyrical about her incredible talent and what the opportunity could mean for her, women's basketball, and the BIG3 as a whole.

"Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes."

He also revealed how the offer was supposed to be a secret but was nevertheless, proud of the 'historic' deal his production was aiming for.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark."

He even spoke about the need for women's sports to have an alternate option, with many stars in the WNBA participating in leagues overseas to earn some extra money. And, for Cube, the BIG3 is the perfect solution.

And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes. "

Due to their past trailblazing ways, including introducing the first female head coach for a men's pro sports team, the BIG3's aims at inclusivity for a co-ed league already has history on its side.

"The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes," Ice Cube said.

