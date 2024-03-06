Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark attracted a record 3.3 million viewers on Fox for the Hawkeyes' season-ending 93-83 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes, en route to breaking Pete Maravich's all-time point-scoring record.

Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, was among the celebrities who hyped the $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (according to On3). Franklin did it on her Instagram Stories, captioning it:

"@caitlinclark22 Thank you. For everything."

Missy Franklin's IG

Caitlin Clark and the 'real record'

For a long time, the only scoring record reported was Kelsey Plum's Washington record (3,618 points), not the one held by former Kansas star Lynette Woodard from 1977 to 1981.

It was not officially recognized since it was accomplished when college basketball was under the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) rather than the NCAA.

During an ESPN broadcast for the Kansas State versus Kansas game, Woodard revealed her feelings about her record being ignored by the NCAA.

"I want NCAA governing body to know that they should respect the (AIAW) players. They should respect the history. Include us and our accomplishments," Woodard said. "This is the era of diversity, equity and inclusion. They should include us. We deserve it."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder supported Woodard after the game against Minnesota, when Caitlin Clark finally surpassed her record (3,649 points).

“Tonight is the night of the real record,” Bluder said. “For some reason, the NCAA doesn’t want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it. That hurts the rest of us that were playing at that time.

"There’s no reason that shouldn’t be the true record. At a school like Iowa, which is so rich in AIAW history, I just want to make sure we acknowledge Lynette’s accomplishments in the game of basketball," she added.

Even Caitlin Clark herself graciously acknowledged the platform provided to her by players like Woodard.

“I wouldn't have the opportunity to be able to do what I'm doing every single night if it wasn't for people like her," Clark said of Woodard.

"I'm just really thankful and grateful to have those (women) that have come before me. And yeah, it's super special. Obviously, she's one of the best all-time.”

Woodard returned the kind gesture during an interview with USA TODAY.

“Just the excitement surrounding (the record), it’s so beautiful for me,” Woodard said. “I think records are made to be broken. One day, it’s going to happen again, (and) I’m glad to be a part of it.”

“(She is) drawing in so many different people from different walks of life,” Woodard said. “Not just the sporting world, not just the fans, but I guarantee you every household out here knows Caitlin Clark’s name."

As she leaves college basketball for the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has obliterated all of the records from all eras, making her the true queen of the scoring record.