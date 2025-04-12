$6 Million worth rapper feels elated as few South Carolina players attend his concert in Columbia

Popular rapper Plies has been very vocal about his support for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was visibly excited to see Dawn Staley's team advance to the NCAA Championship Final against the UConn Huskies.

The Gamecocks finished second-best on the night as they were dominated by the UConn Huskies. They gave their best throughout the tournament, but were comprehensively beaten in the final.

Following the defeat, South Carolina players and staff attended Plies' Millionaire Tour concert. The likes of Maddy McDaniel, Sakima Walker, Adhel Tac with South Carolina's assistant coach Khadijah Sessions, attended his concert.

The artist was so ecstatic that he made a post on his X. He captioned his post:

Plies is one of the biggest fans of the Gamecocks. He gifted Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley a gem-studded chain ahead of their first-round clash in the NCAA Tournament.

It was a pendant shaped as the NCAA Championship trophy and includes the years Staley have won the titles with a studded basketball. On the back it read,"Dawn Staley/'God is within her she will fail! Psalm 46:50.'" Staley was seen sporting the pendant on the sidelines during the game against Tennessee Tech.

South Carolina Gamecocks failed to defend their National Championship title

The South Carolina Gamecocks under the abled leadership of Dawn Staley and a set of exceptional players were gunning to defend their national title. However, they were beaten by UConn, who came up with tight defending and didn't allow the Gamecocks to score freely.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Tennessee Tech at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Eventually, Staley and the Gamecocks lost the final 82-59 with the players only managing to shoot 34.4% from the field compared to UConn's whopping 48.4%. The Gamecocks went 4-for-16 from beyond the arch with only 25% efficiency.

Only Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson registered double digit scores while Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with nine points each. Fulwiley actually had a decent game with four assists and two rebounds alongwith her nine points from her18-minute stay oncourt. But strangely Staley didn't use her enough.

With the Gamecocks losing several players to the WNBA and to the transfer portal, it will be challenge for Dawn Staley to maintain the program's high standards and lofty winning mentality.

