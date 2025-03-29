$6 million worth rapper vents frustration on South Carolina TikTok videos as Dawn Staley's team narrowly escapes Maryland defeat

American rapper Plies isn't happy with the way Dawn Staley and South Carolina advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. He vented his frustration on the team's TikTok videos on X (formerly Twitter) after the Gamecocks survived a major scare in their 71-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Plies, who is worth $6 million per CelebrityNetWorth, urged the Gamecocks to lock in and refrain from posting videos on the popular social media platform after their narrow escape against Maryland.

"I BETTER NOT SEE ANOTHER DAMN TIK TOK VIDEO THE REST OF THIS WEEKEND!!!! WE NEED TO BE IN THE GYM GETTING UP SHOTS!!! TIME TO LOCK IN OR WE GOING HOME!! ENOUGH OF THIS SH*T!! ITS ALL ABOUT ADVANCING SO I’LL TAKE IT!!! BUT WE BETTER THAN THIS!!" Plies wrote.

South Carolina trailed Maryland 33-31 at the break after the Gamecocks shot just 32% from the field in the first half. The contest remained tight in the second half as the Terrapins grabbed a 60-59 advantage with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter following a basket from Saylor Poffenbarger.

The Gamecocks held their nerve in the closing minutes, outscoring the Terrapins 12-7 the rest of the way to seal another Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA March Madness.

Dawn Staley leans on MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts to survive Maryland test

Dawn Staley relied on star players MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts to get the job done against Maryland. They were the only players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, combining for 38 points in the win over the Terrapins.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley gives directions to her team during the Sweet 16 game against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena. Photo: Imagn

MiLaysia Fulwiley led the scoring for South Carolina with 23 points off the bench. She shot 9-for-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. She also delivered in other departments, amassing five rebounds, three dimes and one block in 21 minutes.

Chloe Kitts also dominated for the Gamecocks, notching another double-double in the NCAA Tournament with 15 points and 11 boards. She shot 6-for-11 from the floor and knocked down three of her four free-throw attempts.

Fulwiley and Kitts stepped up after Maryland grabbed a one-point lead in the closing minutes, scoring the next seven points to swing the momentum back in South Carolina's favor.

