Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley after South Carolina star takes over Maryland game in Sweet 16 win

Dawn Staley didn’t hold back her praise after MiLaysia Fulwiley’s standout performance in South Carolina’s Sweet 16 victory over Maryland on Friday. The sophomore guard dropped 23 points off the bench, including a clutch go-ahead layup with 2:22 remaining.

Following the 71-67 win that sent the Gamecocks to the Elite Eight, Staley reflected on Fulwiley’s handling the intensity of high-stakes moments.

"She just wants to win," Staley said (5:55). “This is probably the time that she locks in a little bit more than others, cuz it's is win or go home.”

During the third quarter, Staley admitted she "got into her big time" about defensive lapses, like getting stuck on screens and allowing easy entry passes. But instead of shutting down, Fulwiley responded, showing the maturity Staley had been waiting to see.

On a key play where Fulwiley scored after being told to slow the offense, Staley wasn’t surprised.

“I expect it,” she said, "I expect her to do the things that she was doing out there for us.”

The Gamecocks kept their national title hopes alive with a gritty win, fueled by a standout performance from Fulwiley.

Chloe Kitts also delivered, recording 15 points and 11 rebounds to help the top-seeded Gamecocks edge past fourth-seeded Maryland.

MiLaysia Fulwiley seized control over Maryland

MiLaysia Fulwiley led South Carolina to a gritty win over Maryland in the Sweet 16, showcasing her composure in clutch moments. With the game tied at 50 late in the third quarter, Fulwiley seized control.

Instead of waiting for the final shot, she improvised, bringing the ball behind her back and sinking an off-balance floater to give her team the lead.

Fulwiley also made a couple of decisive buckets in the fourth quarter as she scored six of the team's last 12 points. She finished with an NCAA Tournament career-high 23 points, along with five rebounds and three assists.

Her heroics set up a showdown with Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Blue Devils advanced after edging ACC rival North Carolina 47-38 earlier on Friday.

Also Read: "Everyone breathing" - Aliyah Boston & WNBA stars stunned over MiLaysia Fulwiley's electrifying performance in South Carolina's Elite 8 push

