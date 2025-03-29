"Everyone breathing" - Aliyah Boston & WNBA stars stunned over MiLaysia Fulwiley's electrifying performance in South Carolina's Elite 8 push

Aliyah Boston found herself invested in her alma mater's Sweet 16 match in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament. Boston for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2019 until 2023, winning a national championship during the 2021-22 season. Now, all Boston can do is watch from the sidelines, which she did as No. 1 South Carolina took on No. 4 Maryland Terrapins on Friday.

The defending national champions, Gamecocks, trailed 33-31 at halftime against the Terrapins, who led by as much as seven points. South Carolina fought back, winning the third quarter 21-17 and the fourth quarter 19-17 to clinch the 71-67 victory. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Gamecocks to the Elite Eight, dropping 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Boston shared her reactions on X to the Gamecocks' comeback victory:

"Everyone breathing? God is good and we on to the next!! Lay had a hell of a game"

Fellow WNBA Star and recent Unrivaled Finals MVP Chelsea Gray also shared some high praise for Fulwiley on X:

"MiLaysia what? Around the back"

Boston's fellow Indiana Fever teammate, Sydney Colson, shared her thoughts on X as well:

"Lay gotta stay in the game"

Fulwiley played a key role in securing South Carolina's win. Boston will be watching and hoping from the sidelines that Fulwiley and the Gamecocks can replicate her 2022 success and bring a national championship back to Columbia.

"We gotta keep these calls consistent." - Aliyah Boston wants officials to be more consistent after South Carolina's close win over Maryland

Aliyah Boston was locked into a phenomenal women's basketball game on Friday between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Maryland Terrapins. South Carolina would go on to win the game 71-67 in a thriller. However, despite her alma mater's win, Boston was not pleased with the officiating, expressing a desire for the officials' calls to be more consistent from here on out:

"Also I must keep it cute cause my szn coming up but we gotta keep these calls consistent!! But let me go mind my business"

Boston made her thoughts known on the game and how it was called but wants no bad karma or negative feelings to her from the officiating community before her season starts.

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever will open the 2025 WNBA regular season on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, hosting the Chicago Sky at 3 PM EST.

