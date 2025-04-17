$60M worth Rick Pitino "pumped' as St. John's lands highly-touted Stanford transfer

The St. John's Red Storm, coached by Rick Pitino, had a successful 2024-2025 campaign. Their season ended when they were edged out of this year's national tournament in the second round on Mar. 22 by the No. 10 seed of the West region, the Arkansas Razorbacks, following a nine-point defeat, 75-66.

Despite the premature exit, it was still a relatively great first stint of coaching for Pitino, who has a $60 million net worth per Celebrity Net Worth. He spearheaded the St. John's to their first March Madness appearance since the 2018-2019 season. They are looking to build on this success moving forward and have recently acquired a highly-touted transferee, Oziyah Sellers.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Sellers, who placed his name into this offseason's transfer portal, has committed to play for the Red Storm in the 2025-2026 campaign for his fourth year of college ball. This prompted a pumped up reaction from Pitino on his X account.

"Really excited to have Oziyah Sellers in a Johnnies uniform. Worked him out and he put on a shooting performance. Great size and a tremendous work ethic. Pumped," Pitino tweeted with an arm flexing emoji.

After playing out his first two years as a member of the USC Trojans, Sellers joined the Stanford Cardinal for his junior stint. There, he averaged 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to propel the Cardinal to a 21-14 overall record and 11-9 during the 2025 ACC play.

Sellers will surely become a productive contributor for Rick Pitino and the Red Storm next year, as the 72-year-old is vying for his first national championship since 12 years ago in 2013. In the 2025 campaign, St. John's won the Big East conference regular season championship and conference tournament title as they look to bank on that success moving forward.

Rick Pitino is the first coach in history to win a regular season title with five different programs

Earlier in the 2024-2025 season, Rick Pitino made history by winning a conference regular season title as a head coach for five different schools, the most recent one being with the St. John's Red Storm, which was the program's first since 1985. They finished with an overall record of 31-5 and 18-2 during conference play.

Now, Pitino is on the hunt for a much bigger prize as he is aiming to win his third national title, and the Red Storm's first, next campaign as their roster will be bolstered by the likes of Oziyah Sellers on the way to help the team.

