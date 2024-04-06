USC men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Trojans' players who've entered the transfer portal

The USC men's basketball program is coming off an extremely disappointing season, posting a 15-18 record after beginning the season as the No. 21-ranked team in the nation. Like most college programs, the transfer portal has been busy for the Trojans since it opened on March 18.

With the hectic spring transfer portal in full swing, it can be difficult to keep up with all the student-athletes who will be on the move. Here, we will take a look at the players from USC men's basketball who have decided to enter the transfer portal and how the Trojans roster could look next season.

Also Read: 5 players in the men's Final Four with the most career points ft. Zach Edey

USC men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

Kijani Wright, Forward

Sophomore forward Kijani Wright was the first player to hit the transfer portal immediately after it opened. Wright played limited minutes in his two seasons with the Trojans, coming off the bench as a freshman and sophomore. Wright will now look for a team where he can potentially become a starter and earn a larger role.

Wright played in 57 total games for the Trojans, averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in his career.

Oziyah Sellers, Guard

Southern California sophomore guard Oziyah Sellers was the next player to hit the portal after two seasons with the Trojans. Sellers saw a significant increase in his minutes this season and started in six games.

Sellers is a solid guard on the rise who has the potential to be a significant scoring contributor for another team. He played in 58 games over two seasons and averaged 3.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Trojans.

Kobe Johnson, Forward

Junior forward Kobe Johnson will be a massive loss for USC next season after he announced his plans to go through the pre-NBA draft process and also enter the transfer portal. He is one of the top two-way players in the nation at his position. Johnson saw an increase in his numbers in his third season with the Trojans.

Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season and was third in scoring for the Trojans. Johnson has already decided to stay in California and play for UCLA next season.

Bronny James, Guard

Bronny James may be one of the biggest names in college hoops to hit the transfer portal so far. James announced on Friday, April 5, that he was declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal. This means if he is not selected in the draft this year, he will be eligible to play at a different program of his choice.

James is the son of NBA legend LeBron James and played his first season with USC this season. He missed the beginning portion of the season after a cardiac arrest but made his college debut on Dec. 10 against Long Beach State.

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season and started in just six games.

Vincent Iwuchukwu, Forward/Center

USC big man Vincent Iwuchukwu will hit the transfer portal as well. He spent two seasons at Southern California and started 16 games. Iwuchukwu will now look for another program where he can take on an expanded role.

His numbers didn't show much improvement from his freshman year. He averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in his career with the Trojans.

Updated list of USC players in the transfer portal

There could be an influx of players leaving and entering the USC basketball program through the transfer portal after the team hired coach Eric Musselman from Arkansas. Below is the list of Trojans players who have entered the transfer portal and if they've committed to any other program yet:

Name Position Current Status Kijani Wright Forward Undecided Oziyah Sellers Guard Undecided Kobe Johnson Forward Committed to UCLA Bronny James Guard Declared for NBA Draft/Undecided Vince Iwuchukwu Forward/Center Undecided

Updated list of incoming transfers to USC

Name Position Current Status Josh Cohen Forward Committed from Massachusetts

Which team will draft Bronny James if he is selected in the 2024 NBA draft? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: “Should stay in college for another year” “He’s not ready”: College hoops fans want Bronny James to skip the 2024 NBA Draft

Poll : Did Bronny James make the right decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion