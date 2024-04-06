 “Should stay in college for another year” “He’s not ready”: College hoops fans want Bronny James to skip the 2024 NBA Draft 

Bronny James has declared for the NBA draft in a move that has surprised fans.

A couple of days ago, it had been reported that James would be entering the transfer portal, but now he's s decided to enter the NBA and potentially play with his father, LeBron James.

BREAKING: Bronny is officially declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, per @ShamsCharania.

Here is how college basketball fans responded to the news on social media

Fans believe that Bronny James is nowhere near ready to be playing in the NBA, as he has not shown enough potential during his year with the USC Trojans.

" He doesn’t seem ready idk" said one fan

These fans believe that no NBA team is going to want to draft Bronny James.

"Am I the only one who doesn’t see anyone drafting him?" said a fan

"They are going to add a 3rd round this year to make sure he gets picked 😂 " wrote another fan

"Bro said “who wants me” then when no one did decided to go to the draft" wrote yet another

Finally, these two fans think that the arrival of Bronny James in the NBA will mean that his father, LeBron James, will be nearing his retirement.

"Bron retiring soon he made the call" wrote this fan

"Dam bron ain gone be in the league to much longer" wrote another

The general reaction from college basketball fans is that they think that James is nowhere near ready enough to play in the NBA.

Some fans support Bronny James' decision

However, there is a small section of fans who believe that Bronny James should go to the NBA, and that he should pair up with his father, LeBron.

"Bronny x LeBron is gonna go crazy" said one fan

"He’s going to be a better pro than college player. His potential and upside on both ends of the floor is worth a 1st round pick" said another

Bronny James in college

James had one year in college basketball as predicted. But instead of dominating like he did during his high school career, he struggled.

Part of this was not his fault. During a training session before the season began, he suffered a cardiac arrest. When he was declared healthy and fit to play, James was not the star player that he was during high school.

He scored an average of 4.8 points per game and two assists per game on average. His best performance came during the Trojans' defeat to the Oregon State Beavers, where James scored 15 points.

Performances like this were rare for Bronny, who spent most of the season scoring single-digit numbers. These figures may be why college basketball fans do not think that James should be playing in the NBA.

Do you think that James will be drafted by an NBA team in the upcoming draft, or will no team want to sign him?

