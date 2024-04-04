Fact-check: Has Bronny James entered the transfer portal?

Bronny James is a rising college basketball star. He has spent his highly anticipated freshman season with the USC Trojans.

In the last 24 hours, rumors have been circulating online that Bronny James intends to enter the transfer portal and leave USC.

Has Bronny James entered the transfer portal?

As of this writing (Wednesday, April 3), Bronny James has not officially entered the transfer portal, but if all the rumors are to be believed, this will happen in the next few days.

However, Dick Weiss, the writer who first published the rumor, recently wrote the following on X:

"can't confirm Bronny James story guys. still think its an idea whose time has come. make sense if it happens. I love the kid think he could be a star elsewhere."

This suggests that the rumor about Bronny James entering the transfer portal is, in reality, simply the opinion of a sports writer.

Bronny James' father, NBA star LeBron James, has commented on the rumor. He said:

"He has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does."

LeBron's comments do not confirm that Bronny has entered the portal yet, but it may be something that he is considering. This adds some validation to Weiss' initial post, as LeBron comments do suggest that Bronny may be considering entering the transfer portal, especially since he described it as a "tough decision."

Why may Bronny James be considering entering the transfer portal?

One of the reasons that Bronny James may be considering entering the transfer portal is due to the departure of USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield, who has taken the head coach job at the SMU Mustangs. The Mustangs will have their first season in the ACC next year.

The rumor that James would be transferring came out shortly after Enfield's departure was announced. Additionally, top prospect Trent Perry, who was committed to USC, decided to de-commit in light of this news.

Players entering the transfer portal when a new coach comes into a program is nothing new. Earlier in the year, many talented players from the Alabama Crimson Tide football program left Tuscaloosa after the departure of long-time head coach Nick Saban and the subsequent arrival of Kalen DeBoer. James entering the transfer portal may be another example of this.

Generally, this rumor has surprised many people, as no one has expected Bronny James, who has spent most of his basketball career in southern California to want to leave the Trojans program.

It was widely expected that Bronny James would play one season of college basketball (taking advantage of the "one and done" rule) and then play in the NBA, potentially on the same team as his father.

Last summer, he suffered cardiac arrest, which delayed his season, and when he was healthy enough to play, Bronny James underdelivered. A second season in college will help him improve to NBA standards, but which team he will be with is still unknown.

Do you think Bronny James will enter the transfer portal, and where will he end up playing?

