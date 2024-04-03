"Enough with this": Fans make their thoughts clear on LeBron James' stance on Bronny James' "tough decisions" amid transfer portal rumors

The college basketball world seems to have gotten tired of the Bronny James saga, with fans urging his father and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James to stop talking about the matter in public.

Asked about the rumors of Bronny entering the transfer portal, James recently told the media that his son faces "tough decisions" after a one-season stint with USC.

“He's got some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But, as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does,” the four-time NBA champion said.

However, fans, who were disappointed with Bronny's performance with USC this season despite the media hype surrounding the Sierra Canyon high school standout, want the talk about the 19-year-old guard to end.

Fans questioned if it was a tough decision indeed.

Some hailed Bronny's decision to stay in college as they believe he's not NBA caliber yet.

Another fan suggested Bronny should go back to junior college to develop his skills further.

Others are tweeting the schools that would make an offer if Bronny decides to enter the transfer portal.

Bronny James rumored to entering the transfer portal

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 25 games with USC last season.

Bronny James, whose NIL value is pegged at $4.9 million, as per On3.com, is rumored to be trying out the transfer portal after Andy Enfield was hired as SMU's head coach. Enfield had a 220-147 record with the Trojans, which included five tournament appearances.

Trying out the transfer portal would be beneficial for the incoming sophomore as he can develop a lot more while preparing to play in the NBA like his father. Sometimes, a change of scenery can help ease the pressure of being the son of a famous father.

Which school will get the services of Bronny James if he decides to enter the transfer portal? Let us know in the comments.