"Ohio State loading": College hoops fans predict $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James' next team after rumored NCAA transfer portal decision

College hoops fans are pondering the next step for USC guard Bronny James following reports that he's planning to enter the transfer portal and perhaps forego the NBA Draft.

The original report about Bronny James' transfer was broken by On3 and posted on their profile on X. The post has already been retweeted almost 4k times and earned around 1k replies at the time of writing:

Expand Tweet

The tweet replies to On3's post already has a smattering of different reactions from fans. A lot of them are predicting a few schools that could land the $4.9 million NIL-valued youngster, while others are quick to point out what they think is the reason why he might be foregoing the NBA Draft.

Some even connect his departure from SoCal to his old man's stint with the Lakers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ohio State and Oregon seems to be the prevalent predictions for Bronny James' transfer school. The Buckeyes are more or less a hometown team for the James family (if one counts out the Akron Zips), while Oregon is clearly a school with a ravishing hoops program.

For now, the decision on where the soon-to-be former USC guard will land remains up in the air.

Background on Bronny James' transfer

The news of Bronny James' transfer follows the departure of USC head coach Andy Enfield, as per the original On3 report. Enfield was recently hired to be the new head coach of the SMU Mustangs after spending 11 total seasons with the Trojans.

Bronny James' transfer plans are still not detailed, but it's clear that the 6-foot-2 guard has had a lackluster true freshman season in SoCal. After being cleared to play months following his major health scare, LeBron James' eldest son was far from a star for the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on poor FG shooting (36.6%).

James played in 25 total games for USC, starting in six of them. However, as meager as his averages for the season are, he did have a couple of good games. This includes a 15-point outing against Oregon State on December 31, and an 11-point, 6-assist performance in another loss against Arizona last January 18. Aside from those games, he has really underperformed.

It's his struggles that has likely caused NBA teams to turn away from him (and perhaps a potential chance of landing LeBron himself in free agency). Most notably, Bronny James was removed from recent mock drafts and put on the 2025 class, with analysts alluding that he needs more time in college to refine his game.

What about you? Where do you think Bronny James' reported transfer will take him? Let us know!