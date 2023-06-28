How good is Bronny James? Finding out more about the eldest son of LeBron James

Fans will keenly look forward to the 2024 NBA draft as LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James will be eligible for selection. Bronny committed to the University of Southern California in May, making him eligible for the draft with the one-and-done rule.

His basketball journey hasn't been like his dad's so far. Most of the clout he received earlier in his career was due to LeBron's relationship with him. However, Bronny has made a name for himself as a solid prospect over the last two years. He had an up-and-down graph in high school until his junior season with Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James picked up steam during his final year of high school with top prospect Amari Bailey leaving for college. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in his senior year, all of which were career highs. Sierra Canyon finished with a 23-11 record.

James earned a McDonald's All-American Game call-up and was named to the United States team at the Nike Hoop Summit. The McDonald's All-American game was where Bronny's value increased after he tallied 15 points, shooting five triples and finishing second in the slam dunk contest.

Bronny James dropped to 49th, 52nd and 60th in recruiting rankings in his career but is currently ranked as high as 19th by ESPN. They have rated him as a four-star recruit, along with 247Sports and Rivals.

Bronny is no LeBron James, but his skill set is apt for today's NBA. He is a 6'3" combo guard with solid athleticism who can be a catch-and-shoot threat. Bronny is a high-IQ player with a great feel for the game. He's a willing passer too. According to draft analyst Jonathan Givony, he is emerging as one of the best defensive players of the 2024 class.

Akin to all other prospects, Bronny has his weakness, which he will need to improve once he enters the NBA. His driving, finishing, ability to thrive in iso situations and create separation on offense need work.

He has the upside of becoming a solid all-around player. Bronny has drawn comparisons to players like Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball and De'Anthony Melton.

ESPN has LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James going 17th overall to Atlanta Hawks in 2024 NBA draft

The early projections for the 2024 NBA draft are out. ESPN suggests LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James could fall 17th to the Atlanta Hawks. Of course, these projections will likely change based on Bronny's first season with USC.

But coming in at No. 17 in early projections is a promising sign. His positioning in the draft will be something to keep an eye on as it could dictate LeBron James' future too.

He has structured the extension he signed with the LA Lakers to give him control of his decision to leave the franchise in 2024 summer. James has a player option for the 2024-25 season. If somehow the Lakers end up being the team that drafts Bronny, James will have the option to opt in. If not, he can opt out and sign with the team that acquires the former's rights.

