The speculation surrounding the future of USC Trojan star player Bronny James among college basketball fans has been a hot topic for a while. As the son of NBA icon LeBron James, Bronny has had to deal with immense pressure and sky-high expectations throughout his collegiate career.

After a challenging season at USC, reports suggested that Bronny James has decided to stay another year in college basketball as a sophomore under a different college program.

Amidst that, National Sportswriters Hall of Famer Dick Weiss tweeted about Bronny's decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal:

"USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. Good for him. Needs to get away the Hollywood hype. Best of luck to Lebron's kid."

However, Weiss has deleted that tweet and expressed uncertainty about the accuracy of the information. He tweeted recently:

"Can't confirm Bronny James story guys. Still think its an idea whose time has come. Make sense if it happens. I love the kid, think he could be a star elsewhere."

The sudden change of track confused fans, who reacted to the post.

"You can't confirm your own story? What a joke," one fan said.

Bronny's collegiate journey has been marked by both challenges and potential. He battled with poor performances and health issues that sidelined him for a portion of the season.

He was kept more on the bench than on the court, leading critics to question his readiness for the NBA draft and suggested that he could need another year in college basketball to prepare for the next level.

His season stats are also not impressive. In 25 games, he's averaging only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has a field goal percentage of 36.6 percent, a 3-point field goal percentage of 26.7% and a free throw percentage of 67.6%.

USC Trojans finished ninth in the Pac-12 conference this season. They had an awful conference record of 8-12 and an overall record of 15-18, which led to the departure of coach Andy Enfield.

Where could Bronny James end up in the next season?

Before the rumors started by Dick Weiss on X, it was clear that Bronny James decided to stay at college basketball for another year, acknowledging the need for further development.

With speculation pointed towards the Ohio State Buckeyes, recent rumors, including Dick Weiss's tweet, there's still uncertainty about his next destination, though.

However, Bronny has the resources to enhance his skill to fulfill his father's dream of playing alongside him.

Where do you think Bronny will end up in the 2024-25 season? Let's know in the comments section below.

