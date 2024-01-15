Michigan Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all Wolverines players who've entered the transfer portal

Like every other program in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines are dealing with some players entering the transfer portal. With all the shakeups happening to the roster that just won the national championship, this team could undergo a drastic change in talent.

But which players have decided to enter the transfer portal, and is it anyone who played a significant role in the success Michigan has had? Let's take a look at all the players looking for a new home out of Ann Arbor.

Michigan Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

CJ Stokes, Running Back

Sophomore running back CJ Stokes is one of the more prominent names who have entered the transfer portal from the Michigan Wolverines. He only appeared in two games this season as he dealt with undisclosed injuries since his last game on Sept. 9 against the UNLV Rebels. Stokes had four rushing attempts for eight yards (2.0 yards per catch) and no looks in the passing game.

After how he played last season with his bit-part role, Stokes decided it was time to move, with the ability to use the 2023 season as a redshirt year. Throughout his two-year college football career, he has 59 carries for 281 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with one rushing touchdown and a 15-yard reception.

Darrius Clemons, Wide Receiver

Sophomore wide receiver Darrius Clemons is one of the few names with experience who decided to enter the transfer portal. He barely has seen the field in his two seasons of college football, but in the national championship season, he finished with three receptions for 33 yards (11.0 yards per catch) and has not played in a game since Sept. 30 against Nebraska.

It has not been much different throughout his career, as he has recorded four catches for 40 yards (10.0 yards per reception). Clemons hopes to find a program that will give him significant playing time.

List of all Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Not many Michigan players have entered the transfer portal, but that number could increase significantly if there is a coaching change. Below is the list of Michigan Wolverines that have entered the transfer portal and if they have officially found a team.

Player Position New Team Amorion Walker Cornerback N/A Darrius Clemons Wide Receiver N/A Sam Staruch Wide Receiver N/A CJ Stokes Running Back Charlotte 49ers Cameron Calhoun Cornerback Utah Utes

