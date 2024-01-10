Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been doing extremely well throughout his career and now will be in a great position to jump back into the NFL coaching circles.

There are a few NFL teams that he could realistically become the next coach for if he decides to leave Michigan. Where will he end up if he goes back to the NFL?

Here is a look at five possible destinations for Jim Harbaugh as an NFL head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Where will Jim Harbaugh coach next? Exploring Michigan HC's next destination explored as Wolverines win natty

Jim Harbaugh potential NFL Landing Spot #1: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting position in that they can land a high-profile coach to replace Josh McDaniels. They had Antonio Pierce in the interim position for the second half of the season but he could potentially leave and coach somewhere else.

Harbaugh would be a great fit and a splashy coaching hire for the Raiders, a team that loves to be the center of headlines. It also helps to have Tom Brady as a minority owner, a Michigan alumnus.

Jim Harbaugh potential NFL Landing Spot #2: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in a very interesting position heading into this offseason as they have a lot of key spots filled but not the most significant pieces: the quarterback and head coach. Harbaugh could be the answer there and select a quarterback with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It would be a home run hire for the Falcons' brass to get him under contract. Having players like wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson would help create an offensive identity like the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh potential NFL Landing Spot #3: Los Angeles Chargers

The team has a solid group of players but is in the head coaching market after firing Brandon Staley during the season. With a top quarterback in Justin Herbert and a bunch of solid players in all three facets of the game, this would be a great landing spot for Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh potential NFL Landing Spot #4: New England Patriots

It's tough to be the person to follow the guy like it would be if Bill Belichick were gone, but Harbaugh could be the answer.

This would be a way to have another alpha throughout the program and potentially change the way. The Patriots have a solid defense and Harbaugh has shown the ability to do well offensively. With the third pick in the draft, New England should be in a great spot to quickly correct the issues on that side of the ball.

Jim Harbaugh potential NFL Landing Spot #5: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in a great position with the second pick in the draft to make a huge splash. With Ron Rivera fired, Harbaugh could perfectly fit into that team.

They have some talent, some significant draft capital, and cap space, they should be able to do well and attract one of the hottest coaching prospects in this game.

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft declaration tracker: List of all top college players who have declared for the draft