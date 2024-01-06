2024 NFL Draft declaration tracker: List of all top college players who have declared for the draft

The 2024 NFL Draft nears as players decide to enter the draft class or return to college football. It could be exciting to see some top players transition from playing on Saturdays to Sundays. However, it could also be slightly tricky to remember who has declared for the draft and who has not.

That is why we have created a tracker to monitor the status of college football stars. You can see which significant underclassmen have decided to join the 2024 NFL draft so far.

Also Read: Brock Bowers NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Georgia TE ft. Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

List of top college players who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft preparation takes shape as players decide to return to college football or enter the draft pool.

Although more players have and will continue to declare, here is the current list of the premier college football players who have already declared.

Player Position College Team Braelon Allen Running Back Wisconsin Badgers Joe Alt Offensive Tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish Trey Benson Running Back Florida State Seminoles Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia Bulldogs Javon Bullard Safety Georgia Bulldogs Keon Coleman Wide Receiver Florida State Seminoles Olu Fashanu Offensive Tackle Penn State Nittany Lions Troy Franklin Wide Receiver Oregon Ducks Kamren Kinchens Safety Miami Hurricanes Kamari Lassiter Cornerback Georgia Bulldogs Drake Maye Quarterback North Carolina Tar Heels Ladd McConkey Wide Receiver Georgia Bulldogs Amarius Newton Offensive Tackle Georgia Bulldogs Jer'Zhan Newton Defensive Lineman Illinois Fighting Illini Michael Pratt Quarterback Tulane Green Wave Spencer Rattler Quarterback South Carolina Gamecocks Brenden Rice Wide Receiver USC Trojans Ben Sinnott Tight End Kansas State Jeremiah Trotter Jr Linebacker Clemson Tigers Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama Crimson Tide Jared Verse EDGE Florida State Tez Walker Wide Receiver North Carolina Cameron Ward Quarterback Washington State Nate Wiggins Cornerback Clemson Johnny Wilson Wide Receiver Florida State

Top College Players Draft Declaration Tracker

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Trojans

A player who has not officially decided is someone who is expected to be the top pick in the draft. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams sat out of the program's bowl game, indicating he could declare.

He played well throughout the season despite not winning the Heisman Trophy for a second consecutive season. Williams finished 2023 going 266-of-388 (68.6 completion percentage) for 3,633 yards with 30 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. Expect his name to come up very soon, as he is a top prospect and the presumptive number-one pick.

Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa Hawkeyes

Cooper DeJean could make history if drafted in the first round and start in Week 1. This is because there has not been a white cornerback since Jason Sehorn; Sehorn retired 21 years ago. DeJean could return from a leg injury he suffered in practice in mid-November. It forced him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

He was the best defensive player for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. DeJean had 41 tackles (26 solo, 15 assisted) with two interceptions and five pass deflections. He is also one of the top punt returners in the country with 21 returns for 241 yards with a punt return touchdown this season.

Also Read: Cooper DeJean injury update: What happened to Iowa CB's leg?