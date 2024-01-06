NCAAF
2024 NFL Draft declaration tracker: List of all top college players who have declared for the draft

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Jan 06, 2024 21:38 IST
Ole Miss v Georgia
Brock Bowers has already declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft nears as players decide to enter the draft class or return to college football. It could be exciting to see some top players transition from playing on Saturdays to Sundays. However, it could also be slightly tricky to remember who has declared for the draft and who has not.

That is why we have created a tracker to monitor the status of college football stars. You can see which significant underclassmen have decided to join the 2024 NFL draft so far.

List of top college players who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft preparation takes shape as players decide to return to college football or enter the draft pool.

Although more players have and will continue to declare, here is the current list of the premier college football players who have already declared.

PlayerPositionCollege Team
Braelon AllenRunning BackWisconsin Badgers
Joe AltOffensive TackleNotre Dame Fighting Irish
Trey BensonRunning BackFlorida State Seminoles
Brock BowersTight EndGeorgia Bulldogs
Javon BullardSafetyGeorgia Bulldogs
Keon ColemanWide ReceiverFlorida State Seminoles
Olu FashanuOffensive TacklePenn State Nittany Lions
Troy FranklinWide ReceiverOregon Ducks
Kamren KinchensSafetyMiami Hurricanes
Kamari LassiterCornerbackGeorgia Bulldogs
Drake MayeQuarterbackNorth Carolina Tar Heels
Ladd McConkeyWide ReceiverGeorgia Bulldogs
Amarius NewtonOffensive TackleGeorgia Bulldogs
Jer'Zhan NewtonDefensive LinemanIllinois Fighting Illini
Michael PrattQuarterbackTulane Green Wave
Spencer RattlerQuarterbackSouth Carolina Gamecocks
Brenden RiceWide ReceiverUSC Trojans
Ben SinnottTight EndKansas State
Jeremiah Trotter JrLinebackerClemson Tigers
Dallas TurnerEDGEAlabama Crimson Tide
Jared VerseEDGEFlorida State
Tez WalkerWide ReceiverNorth Carolina
Cameron WardQuarterbackWashington State
Nate WigginsCornerback Clemson
Johnny WilsonWide ReceiverFlorida State

Top College Players Draft Declaration Tracker

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Trojans

A player who has not officially decided is someone who is expected to be the top pick in the draft. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams sat out of the program's bowl game, indicating he could declare.

He played well throughout the season despite not winning the Heisman Trophy for a second consecutive season. Williams finished 2023 going 266-of-388 (68.6 completion percentage) for 3,633 yards with 30 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. Expect his name to come up very soon, as he is a top prospect and the presumptive number-one pick.

Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa Hawkeyes

Cooper DeJean could make history if drafted in the first round and start in Week 1. This is because there has not been a white cornerback since Jason Sehorn; Sehorn retired 21 years ago. DeJean could return from a leg injury he suffered in practice in mid-November. It forced him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

He was the best defensive player for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. DeJean had 41 tackles (26 solo, 15 assisted) with two interceptions and five pass deflections. He is also one of the top punt returners in the country with 21 returns for 241 yards with a punt return touchdown this season.

