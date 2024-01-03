Brock Bowers NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Georgia TE ft. Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and more

Junior tight end Brock Bowers officially announced he is entering the 2024 NFL draft class and foregoing his eligibility. Despite missing a month of action due to a high ankle sprain, he still dominated college football for the Georgia Bulldogs and put up incredible numbers.

He finished the 2023 season with 56 receptions for 714 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns while also having six rushing attempts for 28 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. What teams are the best fit for Bowers to join as he is one of the best players in the draft class?

5 potential Brock Bowers landing spots

#1. New England Patriots

If the New England Patriots do not go for a quarterback with their first-round pick, do not be surprised if they choose Bowers to be their next elite offensive weapon. The roster does not have much skill position talent and he would immediately become the top option and placed in a Travis Kelce role on Day 1. There are a lot of needs on this offense and this could fill one hole of the roster.

#2. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft and by the looks of things, Kyler Murray has proven to be worthy of another year as the starting quarterback. Giving him one of the best tight ends in college football would help as the team did release veteran Zach Ertz earlier this season. This would be a solid option to be an elite pass-catching option in Year 2 of Johnathan Gannon's tenure as head coach.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers make a lot of sense for the fact that this gives Justin Herbert another incredible option to throw the ball to. With the likely departure of running back Austin Ekeler in the offseason, the Chargers need to replace his impact. Bowers can do just that and could be another weapon to help Keenan Allen get more open.

#4. New York Jets

The New York Jets are hoping Aaron Rodgers returns to form coming off an Achilles tear in Week 1 of the season. While the offensive line needs some serious improvement, adding Bowers would immediately give the Jets a second option in the pass game outside of wide receiver Garrett Wilson. This makes a lot of sense with the Jets keeping their pick due to the injury to Rodgers and can help make the dreadful offense look competent in 2024.

#5. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in a bit of a predicament as it seems that running back Derrick Henry is slowing down a bit. With the team aging at an accelerated rate with Ryan Tannehill as well on the roster, this would allow new quarterback Will Levis to have an elite option to throw the ball to.

In an AFC South that is full of young and exciting offenses, this would help the Titans compete in that aspect as well.

